PVP Labs to Present TAPHALGIN® Tetrapeptide Analgesic Platform at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026

An Innovative, Dual-Mechanism, Non-Addictive Tetrapeptide Analgesic Platform with Civilian, Military, and Veterinary Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JPM2026--PVP Labs, a biotechnology company advancing next-generation peptide-based therapeutics, today announced its participation in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026, where the company will engage with institutional investors and strategic partners to present its leading product, TAPHALGIN®, an innovative, non-addictive analgesic platform.

TAPHALGIN® is a first-in-class tetrapeptide analgesic engineered to deliver rapid, clinically meaningful pain relief while avoiding the classical side effects associated with conventional opioids. The platform combines a μ1-highly selective opioid receptor agonist with calcium-channel modulation, resulting in a dual mechanism of action designed to preserve analgesic efficacy while reducing the risk of addiction, respiratory depression, and gastrointestinal side effects.

The platform has been in development for over 10 years, evaluated across six clinical trials, and supported by over 100,000 documented human exposures from real-world international use. TAPHALGIN® has also been approved outside the United States for the treatment of acute postoperative and cancer-related pain, providing a robust clinical, regulatory, and translational foundation as the program advances toward U.S. clinical development.

“TAPHALGIN® addresses one of the most important gaps in modern medicine—effective pain control without addiction and the systemic risks that have historically accompanied opioid therapies,” said Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO of PVP Labs, who is leading the platform’s U.S. regulatory and commercialization strategy. “Its pharmacologic profile, clinical experience base, and adaptability across use cases make it uniquely positioned for civilian healthcare, military medicine, and veterinary applications.”

Strategic Platform Highlights

Rapid onset of analgesia (~15 minutes) suitable for acute and post-surgical pain

Dual-mechanism of action design enabling strong efficacy with reduced opioid-associated risks

Non-addictive profile, supported by six clinical trials and extensive real-world human exposure

Strong composition-of-matter intellectual property with freedom-to-operate through 2036

Clear U.S. regulatory pathway, following successful FDA pre-IND engagement

Multi-domain applicability, including: Hospital-based and outpatient acute pain management Military and battlefield medicine, where rapid, reliable, and safer analgesia is critical Veterinary pain management, addressing unmet needs in companion and service animals



PVP Labs believes TAPHALGIN® is particularly well-suited for military applications, including battlefield trauma and other operational environments, where fast-acting analgesia, predictable pharmacology, and reduced risk of respiratory or cognitive impairment are essential.

The company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships, including co-development, regional or global licensing, and potential acquisition opportunities, as it advances TAPHALGIN® toward U.S. clinical development.

PVP Labs leadership will be available for one-on-one meetings during JP Morgan Healthcare Week to discuss partnership structures, development strategy, and long-term value creation.

About PVP Labs

PVP Labs is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative peptide-based solutions addressing unmet needs in pain management, infectious disease, and wound management therapeutic areas. The company emphasizes translational science, regulatory clarity, and scalable development pathways across civilian, military, and veterinary markets.

