PURE Bioscience Announces Distribution Agreement with Quip Laboratories

PURE is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic distribution agreement with Quip Labs, a distinguished leader in solutions for the biomedical research, pharmaceutical production, companion animal care, and food processing industries. This partnership will enhance the accessibility of PURE’s innovative products while ensuring superior safety and quality standards across these vital sectors.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Quip Labs,” said Tim Steffensmeier, VP of Sales at PURE. “This agreement represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to leverage Quip Lab’s expertise and established network. Together, we will provide even more comprehensive solutions that meet the biomedical, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries’ unique needs while enhancing laboratory animal care.”

The partnership will enable both organizations to combine their resources and knowledge, ultimately delivering greater value to clients and ensuring that the highest quality and compliance standards are maintained throughout the industries in which Quip Labs services.

PURE will attend Quip Labs’ booth at the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science national meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, from November 3rd to 7th. It is also a sponsor of “Quip Labs Party for a Cause,” which will be held on November 6th at the new Category 10 venue co-created by Luke Combs in Downtown Nashville.

“By joining forces with PURE, we are positioning ourselves to serve our customers better and respond to their needs quickly and efficiently,” added Nick Hidell, Chief Operating Officer at Quip Labs. “We look forward to collaborating with PURE to drive innovation and excellence across our industries.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows them to remain in solution while making them more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

About Quip Labs

Quip Laboratories is a leading provider of comprehensive facility hygiene solutions for a variety of industries, including the life sciences, healthcare, and food production markets. With a range of proprietary disinfectants and sterilants, as well as a best-in-class suite of decontamination and monitoring services, Quip Labs offers a comprehensive and eco-friendly approach to efficient facility hygiene. To reach out, please visit www.quiplabs.com or call 1.800.424.2436.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area), serving as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

