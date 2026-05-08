SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pulse Biosciences to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of nPulse™ technology using proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA™) energy, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV.



Pulse Biosciences’ Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 13, at 4:35 pm PT. A live and recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events Calendar and Presentations” page of the company’s investor website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue as well as initiating regulated cell death. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Control, Fluctuation, Uncertainty, Businessman balancing with an umbrella
Rare diseases
Rare Disease Leaders Call for Regulatory Clarity as FDA Balances Urgency With Rigor
April 2, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie