Pulse Biosciences To Present at the 45th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced plans to present at the upcoming 45th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference in Boston.

Pulse Biosciences’ Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:00 am ET. A live and recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events Calendar and Presentations” page of the company’s investor website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

