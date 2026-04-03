Pulse Biosciences to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), pioneer of the novel nPulse™ platform using proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation (nsPFA™), today announced plans to present at the upcoming 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Pulse Biosciences’ Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 9:30 am ET. A live and recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events Calendar and Presentations” page of the company’s investor website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.
About Pulse Biosciences®
Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.
Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
Contacts
Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com
Or
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com