Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse™ Cardiac Catheter to Be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the AF Symposium

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced its nPulse technology will be featured in a late-breaking science session and a live case transmission featuring the nPulse Cardiac Catheter integrated with Abbott’s EnSiteX™ 3D Mapping System at the 31st Annual AF Symposium 2026 meeting, being held February 5-7 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to share 6-month and 12-month follow-up data from our Cardiac Catheter Human Feasibility Study in Europe. The data are expected to highlight the disruptive potential of nanosecond PFA for the treatment of atrial fibrillation,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences’ Board of Directors. “This is an exciting milestone for Pulse Biosciences, and I would like to thank our team, the clinicians and the patients for their contributions to this seminal data set. We look forward to engaging with the entire clinical community at this important meeting.”

Key nPulse Technology Scientific Programming

Thursday, February 5th

5:00-7:00pm, Vivek Reddy, MD – Late Breaking Clinical Science Session

Title: Nanosecond Pulse Field Ablation Using a Compliant Circular Catheter to Treat Atrial Fibrillation: A Multicenter Experience

Review of the first 150 patients treated including 6- and 12-month follow-up for a subset of patients in a feasibility study with the nPulse Cardiac Catheter at three European centers.

Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th

Poster Presentation

Title: Nanosecond Pulses Generate Deeper Cardiac Lesions Compared to Microsecond Pulses at Matched Energy

Presentation of a preclinical study showing that cardiac tissue ablations using nanosecond pulsed electric fields produced significantly deeper lesions compared with microsecond pulses utilizing the same electrode and with matched energy

Saturday, February 7th

7:30-9:30am, Petr Neuzil, MD, PhD, Jan Petru, MD, and Moritoshi Funasako MD, PhD (Na Homolce Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic) – Live Case Transmission

Title: Enhanced AF Workflow with Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation and 360 Degree Conforming Catheter

Live case broadcast from Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, CZ. The live case will highlight the nPulse Cardiac Catheter’s workflow efficiency for pulmonary vein isolation, and 3D mapping and navigation integration with Abbott’s EnSiteX™ 3D Mapping System as part of a 3D mapping workflow

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

