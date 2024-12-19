Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces Election to Exercise Company Warrants

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE) (the “Company” or “Pulse Biosciences”), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX® System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, today announced that, on December 18, 2024, the Company’s Co-Chairman and majority shareholder, Robert W. Duggan, exercised all of the warrants he acquired in the Company’s 2024 rights offering, corresponding to $58.4 million totaling to 5,306,156 shares of Company common stock. Mr. Duggan also confirmed that, from December 11, 2024 through this past Friday, December 13, 2024, he has purchased an additional 156,714 shares of Pulse Biosciences. These transactions bring Mr. Duggan’s current ownership in the Company to approximately 70%.





About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. Pulse Biosciences is now headquartered in Miami, Florida and maintains its office in Hayward, California.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

