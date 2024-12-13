Psoriasis Drugs Market to Reach USD 59.77 Billion to 2034 - Exclusive Report by Nova one advisor

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global psoriasis drugs market is valued at USD 21.24 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 59.77 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Key Takeaways:

· Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.0% in 2024.

· The biologics segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 47.0%.

· The topicals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

· The topical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

· The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a leading share of 41.5% in 2024.

· The retail pharmacies segment is projected fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.

· North America psoriasis drugs market dominated the global market with a share of 38.4% in 2024.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8963

The rising prevalence of psoriasis across the globe with no available potential cure has led to the increase in demand for effective treatments. Furthermore, the support from government initiatives and rising investments of biopharmaceutical companies for developing pipeline drugs for psoriasis treatment is boosting the market growth.

Psoriasis is a chronic, noncontagious autoimmune disease causing abnormal, scaly patches of skin which can be triggered by environmental, immunological and genetic factors. It is caused by an overactive immune system that causes skin cells to multiply rapidly.

Although, the exact cause is unknown, some common triggers include stress, skin injuries, infections, certain medications, weather, tobacco, and alcohol. Also, the severity of psoriasis can vary from person to person such as it will be just a minor irritation for some individuals but it can have major impact on quality of life for those with severe symptoms.

Currently, there is no cure available but the use of light therapies, topical treatments such as ointments containing salicylic acid, calcineurin inhibitors, and coal tar are prescribed and oral systemic drugs including biologics help in easing the patient symptoms further improving the patient life quality. The focus on giving personalized treatments, demand for safe and effective treatments, rising awareness in the population and advances in developing biologics and biosimilars for psoriasis treatments is expanding the market.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of psoriasis drugs can be applied for analysing patient data, predicting treatment outcomes, providing personalized care and help in improving the accuracy of diagnosing psoriasis severity which will lead to providing targeted and effective treatment strategies for patients.

Recent Investments in Psoriasis Drugs Market:

· In 2024, Eli Lilly secured a $1.2 billion investment in expanding its dermatology pipeline, particularly for autoimmune disorders like psoriasis. This included clinical trials for new IL-17 inhibitors.

· Amgen entered a collaboration worth $250 million with Kyowa Kirin to co-develop KHK-4827, a new psoriasis drug targeting a different immune pathway. This partnership included a substantial upfront investment in research and clinical trials.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends

· Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis: The rising prevalence of psoriasis is creating the demand for developing a potential cure along with advancements in current treatments and therapies for better patient outcomes which ultimately drives the market.

· Support from regulatory agencies: The accelerated drug approvals from regulatory agencies across the globe and increased use of biosimilars for psoriasis treatment with increasing advancements in clinical research is encouraging the participation of companies in the market.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 23.56 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 59.77 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Class, Treatment, Route, Distribution Channel, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly and Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB S.A.; Merck; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.