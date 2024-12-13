Psoriasis Drugs Market to Reach USD 59.77 Billion to 2034 - Exclusive Report by Nova one advisor

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global psoriasis drugs market is valued at USD 21.24 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 59.77 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.
Psoriasis Drugs Market Key Takeaways:
· Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.0% in 2024.
· The biologics segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 47.0%.
· The topicals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
· The topical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.
· The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a leading share of 41.5% in 2024.
· The retail pharmacies segment is projected fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.
· North America psoriasis drugs market dominated the global market with a share of 38.4% in 2024.
The rising prevalence of psoriasis across the globe with no available potential cure has led to the increase in demand for effective treatments. Furthermore, the support from government initiatives and rising investments of biopharmaceutical companies for developing pipeline drugs for psoriasis treatment is boosting the market growth.
Psoriasis is a chronic, noncontagious autoimmune disease causing abnormal, scaly patches of skin which can be triggered by environmental, immunological and genetic factors. It is caused by an overactive immune system that causes skin cells to multiply rapidly.
Although, the exact cause is unknown, some common triggers include stress, skin injuries, infections, certain medications, weather, tobacco, and alcohol. Also, the severity of psoriasis can vary from person to person such as it will be just a minor irritation for some individuals but it can have major impact on quality of life for those with severe symptoms.
Currently, there is no cure available but the use of light therapies, topical treatments such as ointments containing salicylic acid, calcineurin inhibitors, and coal tar are prescribed and oral systemic drugs including biologics help in easing the patient symptoms further improving the patient life quality. The focus on giving personalized treatments, demand for safe and effective treatments, rising awareness in the population and advances in developing biologics and biosimilars for psoriasis treatments is expanding the market.
Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of psoriasis drugs can be applied for analysing patient data, predicting treatment outcomes, providing personalized care and help in improving the accuracy of diagnosing psoriasis severity which will lead to providing targeted and effective treatment strategies for patients.
Recent Investments in Psoriasis Drugs Market:
· In 2024, Eli Lilly secured a $1.2 billion investment in expanding its dermatology pipeline, particularly for autoimmune disorders like psoriasis. This included clinical trials for new IL-17 inhibitors.
· Amgen entered a collaboration worth $250 million with Kyowa Kirin to co-develop KHK-4827, a new psoriasis drug targeting a different immune pathway. This partnership included a substantial upfront investment in research and clinical trials.
Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends
· Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis: The rising prevalence of psoriasis is creating the demand for developing a potential cure along with advancements in current treatments and therapies for better patient outcomes which ultimately drives the market.
· Support from regulatory agencies: The accelerated drug approvals from regulatory agencies across the globe and increased use of biosimilars for psoriasis treatment with increasing advancements in clinical research is encouraging the participation of companies in the market.
Psoriasis Drugs Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 23.56 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 59.77 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034
|
Base year for estimation
|
2024
|
Historical data
|
2019 - 2023
|
Forecast period
|
2024 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Class, Treatment, Route, Distribution Channel, Region
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|
Country scope
|
U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly and Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB S.A.; Merck; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
innovations thereby fuelling the market growth of this region. U.S. Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends The U.S. psoriasis drugs market dominated
in the North American region with a share of 83.1% in 2024 due to its advanced
healthcare system that enables the population to have easy access to advanced
therapies for psoriasis. The market is also influenced by huge patient influx,
large investments in research and development by major pharmaceutical
companies, and healthcare policies centering around psoriasis for introducing
novel treatments. Europe Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends Europe psoriasis drugs market is expected
to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period attributed to
increasing awareness and early diagnosis, which has resulted in enhanced
treatment across the region. In addition, there has been a progression in
psoriasis treatment driven by enhancement in therapies and the availability of
new drugs due to supportive health policies. Asia Pacific Psoriasis Drugs Market
Trends Asia Pacific psoriasis drugs market is
anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increased
awareness and diagnosis of psoriasis in the Asia Pacific region are expected to
drive demand for effective treatment options, leading to a significant growth
in the psoriasis drugs market. Furthermore, the market's strong growth is
fueled by greater investments in healthcare, broadening the availability of
cutting-edge treatments, and the rise of the middle-income population with
increased healthcare expenditures. China psoriasis drugs market held a
substantial share in 2024 owing to the large patient population and diagnosis
leading to an increased demand for effective treatments. Furthermore, the
Chinese market has experienced substantial growth due to the growing importance
of psoriasis medication in the region, increased investments in medical
is projected to hit around USD 35.79 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
18.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Some of the prominent players in the
psoriasis drugs market include: ·
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. ·
Novartis AG ·
Eli Lilly and Company ·
AstraZeneca ·
Celgene Corporation ·
UCB S.A. ·
Merck ·
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Psoriasis Drugs Market Recent
Developments ·
In May 2024, Innovent Biologics revealed the
success of the Phase III trial of the use of IBI306 in treating psoriasis. In
terms of efficacy, the study showed that the patients had better scores of
psoriasis symptoms when compared to a placebo. Such data put forward IBI306 as a
possible new treatment for patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. ·
In October 2024, UCB launched its drug, BIMZELX
(bimekizumab), for treating adults with moderate to severe psoriasis. This
approval is derived from clinical evaluations showing that BIMZELX reduces
psoriasis significantly as compared to other medications. Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the psoriasis drugs market By Class ·
Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors ·
Interleukin Inhibitors ·
Vitamin D Analogues ·
Corticosteriods ·
Others By Treatment ·
Topicals ·
Systemic ·
Biologics By Route of Administration ·
Oral ·
Parenteral ·
Topical By Distribution Channel ·
Hospital Pharmacies ·
Retail Pharmacies ·
Others By Regional ·
North America ·
Europe ·
Asia Pacific ·
Latin America ·
Segment Insights
By Class
By class, Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.0% in 2024. TNF inhibitors act by blocking the activity of TNF which primarily cause inflammatory skin conditions in psoriasis. Their safety, wider acceptance and effectiveness of these inhibitors has promoted the market growth. Furthermore, the ongoing clinical trials and development of pipeline drugs with increasing regulatory approvals is improving patient outcomes.
· For instance, Sanofi’s inflammation and immunology development pipeline has announced the completion of Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism clinical trial which is the first oral tumour necrosis factor receptor 1 (TNFR1) inhibitor for treating psoriasis in Oct 2024.
Interleukin inhibitors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. The recent developments and effectiveness of using these inhibitors for mild to severe psoriasis treatment and alleviating symptoms such as itching, pain and skin tightness has made it a promising drug in the market. Additionally, the rising demand in the market and increased regulatory approvals are fuelling the market growth of interleukin inhibitors.
By Treatment
The biologics segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of 47.0%. Owing to their target specificity in some immune pathways, improved patient outcomes and overall safety has led to the increased adoption of biologics among patients. In patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and who are naive to biologics, treatment switching from oral nonbiologic to biologic therapies is observed due to lack of efficacy, adverse drug events and unmet treatment targets regardless of clinician-rated disease severity. These factors are fuelling the market growth of this segment.
The topicals segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period due to their ease of application, effective outcomes, cost-effectiveness and safety in contrast to the complex therapies. The rising prevalence of psoriasis, advancements in topical formulations, increased adoption of non-invasive treatments and acceptance among people is driving the market growth of this segment.
By Route of Administration
The parenteral segment commanded the market in 2024. Parenteral route allows for a controlled and targeted drug while eliminating the first-pass metabolism and thereby helping achieve 100% bioavailability. These factors make them a popular option of drug delivery for psoriasis treatments which helps in promoting the market growth of this segment. Moreover, if topical treatments aren’t clearing the symptoms of moderate to severe psoriasis, then doctors might prescribe injectable drugs such as methotrexate and biologics to clear up the plaques and reduce inflammation.
The topical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Topical formulations offer a less invasive treatment option with effective outcomes making them a popular opinion for psoriasis treatments. Additionally, they are the most primarily prescribed treatment options in most patients with mild to moderate psoriasis cases due to ease of use marking their rising dominance in the market.
By Distribution Channel
Based on The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a leading share of 41.5% in 2024. Hospital pharmacies are stocked with a broad selection of psoriasis medications such as topical treatments for mild cases to potent systemic drugs for severe psoriasis which are administered through injections at hospitals owing to their side effects and complex nature. Biologics are the most significant treatment feature of hospital pharmacies which need medical professionals for administering them.
Furthermore, hospital pharmacies play a major in monitoring patients for potential side effects of certain psoriasis medications and managing the treatment plans for patients thereby promoting the overall market growth of this segment.
The retail pharmacies segment is projected fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. Most dermatologists suggest topical formulations with some medications according to the indications of the psoriasis type which are easily available in retail pharmacies with a valid prescription. The retail pharmacies act as a convenient source for purchasing over-the-counter (OTC) psoriasis medications as well as for stronger prescription psoriasis medications for patients making them popular opinion among them. These factors drive the market growth of this segment.
By Region
North America psoriasis drugs market dominated the global market with a share of 38.4% in 2024. The rising prevalence of psoriasis in this region has led to awareness of taking prophylaxis treatment among the people as currently no cure is available. Moreover, the presence of advanced healthcare system, presence of key market players developing treatments for psoriasis and the rising approvals for the use of affordable biosimilars is driving the market growth of this region.
· For instance, in July 2023, Coherus Biosciences launched Yusimry (adalimumab-aqvh) which is available for commercial sale in the U.S. and is 85% cheaper than Humira (adalimumab) biologic.
Europe region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among people and early detection of psoriasis with support of government initiatives and adoption of biologics therapies are expanding the market. The advancements in clinical trials, presence of strong healthcare infrastructure and rising investments of pharmaceutical companies is fostering competition and driving innovations thereby fuelling the market growth of this region.
U.S. Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends
The U.S. psoriasis drugs market dominated in the North American region with a share of 83.1% in 2024 due to its advanced healthcare system that enables the population to have easy access to advanced therapies for psoriasis. The market is also influenced by huge patient influx, large investments in research and development by major pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare policies centering around psoriasis for introducing novel treatments.
Europe Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends
Europe psoriasis drugs market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period attributed to increasing awareness and early diagnosis, which has resulted in enhanced treatment across the region. In addition, there has been a progression in psoriasis treatment driven by enhancement in therapies and the availability of new drugs due to supportive health policies.
Asia Pacific Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends
Asia Pacific psoriasis drugs market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increased awareness and diagnosis of psoriasis in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive demand for effective treatment options, leading to a significant growth in the psoriasis drugs market. Furthermore, the market's strong growth is fueled by greater investments in healthcare, broadening the availability of cutting-edge treatments, and the rise of the middle-income population with increased healthcare expenditures.
China psoriasis drugs market held a substantial share in 2024 owing to the large patient population and diagnosis leading to an increased demand for effective treatments. Furthermore, the Chinese market has experienced substantial growth due to the growing importance of psoriasis medication in the region, increased investments in medical research, and a focus on advanced therapies.
Some of the prominent players in the psoriasis drugs market include:
· Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
· Novartis AG
· Eli Lilly and Company
· AstraZeneca
· Celgene Corporation
· UCB S.A.
· Merck
· Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Psoriasis Drugs Market Recent Developments
· In May 2024, Innovent Biologics revealed the success of the Phase III trial of the use of IBI306 in treating psoriasis. In terms of efficacy, the study showed that the patients had better scores of psoriasis symptoms when compared to a placebo. Such data put forward IBI306 as a possible new treatment for patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.
· In October 2024, UCB launched its drug, BIMZELX (bimekizumab), for treating adults with moderate to severe psoriasis. This approval is derived from clinical evaluations showing that BIMZELX reduces psoriasis significantly as compared to other medications.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the psoriasis drugs market
By Class
· Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors
· Interleukin Inhibitors
· Vitamin D Analogues
· Corticosteriods
· Others
By Treatment
· Topicals
· Systemic
· Biologics
By Route of Administration
· Oral
· Parenteral
· Topical
By Distribution Channel
· Hospital Pharmacies
· Retail Pharmacies
· Others
By Regional
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa (MEA)
