Providence Medical Technology Appoints Industry Veteran Jim Hens as Chief Commercial Officer as the Company Continues Rapid Growth Following Publication of Landmark Study

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medical Technology (Providence), a pioneer in spinal fusion surgery technology, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Jim Hens as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hens has over 25 years of leadership experience in the orthopedic and spine industries and is joining the company to spearhead its commercial expansion and continue the company's industry-leading growth trajectory. He brings a proven track record of scaling medical device organizations, most recently as Managing Director of U.S. for Silony Spine, where he oversaw all U.S. operations. Before that, he was a General Manager at NuVasive (acquired by Globus Medical Inc. in 2023), where he managed its largest division for three years, achieving record growth.

Hens' appointment comes as Providence extends its rapid growth following publication of its landmark 202-patient FUSE Study in the journal Spine. The prospective, randomized controlled trial is the first study of its kind and demonstrates that multi-level Circumferential Cervical Fusion (CCF) — the fusion of all joints of the spinal segment — delivered clinically superior outcomes when compared to the more commonly performed Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF).1

"The company is at an exciting inflection point where Providence's clinical evidence is accelerating market demand," said Scott Lynch, Chief Product Officer for Providence. "Jim is a rare talent who combines deep operational expertise and spine industry knowledge with a visionary approach to sales leadership. His skill in successfully leading high-performance teams will be critical as we leverage the clinical superiority of our CORUS technology to make CCF the standard of care for cervical spine fusion patients, and in growing CORUS technology adoption in lumbar spine fusion patients."

"I am thrilled to join Providence," said Hens. "The data from the FUSE study is a watershed moment for the industry, proving that we can significantly reduce surgical failures through a tissue-sparing, circumferential approach. I look forward to leading this world-class team to ensure surgeons have the instruments, implants, and support they need to achieve significantly higher rates of fusion success for their patients."

Geared for Profitable Growth



In 2025, the Company achieved key milestones to accelerate growth, including rapid expansion of its direct sales force, the successful launch of its PCSS product line, and the introduction of a line of lumbar navigational compatible products to bring CORUS technology to lumbar spinal fusions. The company's focus on delivering proven patient outcomes through rigorous clinical research and truly differentiated product designs has driven 40% revenue growth in 2024 and 2025. In addition, Providence's unique business model delivered two consecutive years of positive Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) while investing significantly in clinical trials, new product innovation, and rapid expansion of its direct sales force.

About Providence Medical Technology, Inc.



Providence Medical Technology, Inc. is a privately held medical device company based in Pleasanton, CA. The company is dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for spinal fusion patients and preventing surgical failures through its tissue-sparing, clinically proven solutions, including its CORUS™ technology.

As with all medical devices, there are risks and considerations to device use. Please refer to the device labeling for a full discussion of potential risks, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and instructions for use. Rx only. For indications and safety information, visit: providencemt.com/safety

Reference:

1. Strenge KB, et al. Three-Level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion With or Without an Investigational Posterior Stabilization System Assessed Through 24 Months: A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial. Spine (Phila Pa 1976). 2025 Sep 1;50(17):1161-1170. PMID: 40331720.

