Protein Therapeutics Market Set to Surge USD 740.07 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Biologic Treatments

The global protein therapeutics market size is valued at approximately US$ 375.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 401.89 billion in 2025, reaching around US$ 740.07 billion by 2034. This strong growth is being driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.08% between 2025 and 2034, reflecting rising demand for advanced biologic treatments across various medical conditions.
Primarily, the market is driven by several factors, including rising chronic disease cases, breakthroughs in biotechnology, and increased emphasis on the adoption of personalized medicine. Additionally, other significant factors include the growing demand for targeted therapies, particularly for cancer and autoimmune conditions, as well as the development of biobetters and biosimilars. Moreover, in various pharmaceutical industries, raised focus on research and development in biologics, like protein therapeutics, and expansion in diverse therapeutics sectors, including regenerative medicine, oncology, and infectious conditions.
Protein Therapeutics Market Highlights
• North America held the largest revenue share by 46% of the market in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period.
• By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment led the market in 2024.
• By product type, the insulin segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the upcoming years.
• By application type, the metabolic disorders segment held the dominating revenue share of the protein therapeutics market in 2024.
• By application type, the immunological disorders segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Overview
The drugs comprising proteins, which are used to treat diseases by altering deficient proteins, expanding existing pathways, and enabling new approaches, are known as protein therapeutics. These therapeutics are also interfering with disease mechanisms or conveying other therapeutic agents by applying biotechnology, especially recombinant DNA technology, to develop accurate and targeted treatments. Globally, increasing instances of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, along with accelerating novel technologies like recombinant DNA technology, monoclonal antibody production, and drug delivery systems, are boosting the efficacy and scalability of protein therapeutics.
Escalating Investment and Collaborations Along with Developing NDDS: Major Potential
Around the world, as rising chronic diseases are fueling demand for progress in drug development, numerous investments are collaborations are being established between academia and industries are progressing novel creation and propelling drug development. However, researchers are highly focused on enhanced drug delivery systems, including novel drug delivery systems (NDDS), like oral or inhaled delivery, which improves patient convenience and expands the protein therapeutics market.
The Protein Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis
North America led the respective market share by 46% in 2024, due to factors such as a well-developed biopharmaceutical industry, comprising research and development, production facilities, and expertise. Along with this, raised chronic disease populations are increasingly demanding monoclonal antibodies, which are a major segment of protein therapeutics, and the accelerating demand for these kinds of target therapies is a significant growth driver.
For instance,
• In Jun 2025, Signify Bio, an innovative biotechnology company controlling the human body for the production of in situ protein therapeutics, announced its oversubscribed $15 million initial financing along with a planned alliance with UTSW focused on Nucleic acid-provided protein therapeutics.
Moreover, the significant area in North America is the United States has been experiencing a major growth in the protein therapeutics market, including factors such as raised technological advancements in R&D, especially in areas such as glycoengineering and protein engineering, are leading to the development of highly efficient and less immunogenic protein therapeutics. Also, the growing awareness about protein therapeutics among people is mainly contributing to the market expansion.
For instance,
• In February 2025, Biocon Biologics Ltd., a leading player in the development of biosimilars, launched YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) is a biosimilar to treat patients with Crohn’s disease in the United States.
Another region is Canada, is also involved in the market growth majorly, as they are emphasizing personalized medicine developments, investments in biologics, and increased applications of protein therapeutics in oncology and regenerative medicine.
For instance,
• In March 2025, Celltrion, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that its infliximab biosimilar will be marketed in Canada under the new brand name Remdantry, by subsequent approval of the product name modified by Health Canada.
The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow at the Fastest CAGR Over the Projected Timeframe
As the different factors contributing to the fastest growth of the market in ASAP are accelerating expenditure on healthcare, particularly in emerging economies, this is escalating demand for advanced medical treatments, such as protein therapeutics. Also, the rising chronic diseases along with the raised investments in biotechnology R&D, and biosimilars and biobetters are propelling the expansion of the protein therapeutics market.
For instance,
• In March 2025, Alamar Biosciences, a company enabling precision proteomics to provide the earliest detection of disease, announced the five distribution partners, such as GeneWorks, Genomax, PhileKorea, Scrum Inc., Spinco, to expand its global presence in the Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and India respectively.
India is one of the major regions in ASAP, and has raised its interest in research and development in targeted therapies, which are allied with major funding in biopharmaceuticals, and are driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market. Also, India is focusing on improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenses are also contributing mainly to the market expansion.
In China, the market is driven by the rising adoption of novel technologies like protein engineering, recombinant DNA technology, as well as, growing focus on the development of personalized medicines, as the number of cases related to chronic diseases is accelerating. Although the Chinese regulatory frameworks are also significantly supporting to boost the market growth.
ASAP Different Countries and Their Recent Updates
|
Country
|
Recent Updates
|
India
(November 2024)
|
Dr Reddy’s launched the world's 1st immuno-onco drug, used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer in India.
|
India
(April 2024)
|
The President of India launched India’s First Home-Grown Gene Therapy for Cancer, called anti-Cancer CAR-T cell therapy, created by IIT Bombay, Tata Memorial Centre, and ImmunoACT.
|
China
(October 2024)
|
China-based WuXi Biologics, a global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), launched WuXia RidGS, a high-yield glutamine synthetase (GS)-knockout Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) expression system platform.
|
South Korea
(June 2025)
|
Dotmatics®, a leading player in R&D scientific software, launched BioGlyph Luma, a next-generation protein design and engineering solution purpose-built for the difficulty of modern biologic R&D
|
Japan
(September 2024)
|
Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, launched Vyznova® (generic name: neltependocel) in Japan to treat the bullous keratopathy of the cornea.
2025, Paradox Immunotherapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the
development of novel antibody therapies, announced a $10 million financing led
by SymBiosis for advancing the therapies for protein misfolding diseases. • In February 2025,
Argobio, a French biotech start-up studio, and Enodia Therapeutics, a French
biotech company, launched Enodia Therapeutics, an innovative French biotech
company devoted to blocking and degrading disease-causing proteins for treating
cancer, inflammatory diseases, and viral infections. • In September
2024, Generate: Biomedicines, a leading biotechnology company, and Novartis, a
global pharmaceutical company, partnered to discover and develop protein
therapeutics in multiple disease areas. Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: • The global cell-free
protein expression market is valued at around USD 315 million in 2024,
expected to reach USD 342 million in 2025, and grow to approximately USD 716
million by 2034, driven by a steady annual growth rate of 8.63%. • The PEGylated
proteins market is worth about USD 1.63 billion in 2024, increasing to
USD 1.82 billion in 2025, and projected to hit nearly USD 4.95 billion by 2034,
with a strong yearly growth rate of 11.74%. • The recombinant
proteins market is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion in 2025 and grow
to around USD 8.08 billion by 2034, expanding at an annual rate of 10.24%. • The research
grade proteins market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2024, growing
to USD 1.31 billion in 2025, and is likely to reach around USD 4.81 billion by
2034, experiencing rapid growth at a rate of 15.57% per year. • The global G-protein
coupled receptors (GPCRs) market stands at USD 3.86 billion in 2024,
grows slightly to USD 4.06 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.37
billion by 2034, growing at a moderate pace of 5.14% annually. • The C-reactive
protein (CRP) testing market remains relatively stable, with a value of
USD 5.58 billion in 2024, rising marginally to USD 5.6 billion in 2025, and
expected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2034, growing very slowly at 0.3% per
year. • The plasma
protein products market was valued at USD 32.8 billion in 2023 and is
projected to grow steadily to around USD 72.9 billion by 2034, supported by a
7.53% annual growth rate. • The recombinant
lysyl endopeptidase market was estimated at USD 38 million in 2023 and
is likely to grow to USD 67.06 million by 2034, with a moderate annual growth
rate of 5.3%. • The recombinant
human hair keratin protein market is expanding significantly and is
expected to generate revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars by 2034,
indicating growing interest and applications in the personal care and cosmetic
industries. • The protein
labeling market is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to
around USD 6.02 billion by 2034, expanding at a healthy annual rate of 8.48%. Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Product • Monoclonal Antibodies • Insulin • Fusion Protein • Erythropoietin • Interferon • Human Growth Hormone • Follicle Stimulating Hormone By Applications • Metabolic Disorders • Immunologic Disorders • Hematological Disorders • Cancer • Hormonal Disorders • Genetic Disorders By Region • North America • U.S. • Canada • Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • South Korea • Thailand • Europe • Germany • UK • France • Italy • Spain • Sweden • Denmark • Norway • Latin America • Brazil Mexico • Argentina • Middle East and Africa (MEA) • South Africa • UAE • Saudi Arabia • Kuwait Get the
full story a complete, easy-to-digest report with everything you need to know
latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our
Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with
detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs.
Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations.
Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic
world of healthcare: Get a Subscription About Us Towards
Healthcare is a leading global provider of
technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics,
with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing
innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that
generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global
strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive
edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth. Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards
Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer
Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare More from Towards Healthcare: Molecule Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/molecule-therapeutics-market-sizing Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-market-sizing Digital Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/digital-therapeutics-market-sizing Monoclonal Antibodies Therapeutics
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/monoclonal-antibodies-therapeutics-market-sizing RNA Based Therapeutic Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/rna-based-therapeutic-market-sizing Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/exosome-diagnostic-and-therapeutic-market-sizing Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market-sizing Alzheimer Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/alzheimers-therapeutics-market-sizing RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/rnai-therapeutics-market-sizing Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/stroke-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market-size Lung Disease Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/lung-disease-therapeutics-market
Protein Therapeutics Market Companies:
• Daiichi Sankyo Company
• Bayer AG
• Abbott
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)
• Sanofi
• AbbVie, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Amicus Therapeutics
• Leadiant Biosciences
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In February 2025, Paradox Immunotherapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody therapies, announced a $10 million financing led by SymBiosis for advancing the therapies for protein misfolding diseases.
• In February 2025, Argobio, a French biotech start-up studio, and Enodia Therapeutics, a French biotech company, launched Enodia Therapeutics, an innovative French biotech company devoted to blocking and degrading disease-causing proteins for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and viral infections.
• In September 2024, Generate: Biomedicines, a leading biotechnology company, and Novartis, a global pharmaceutical company, partnered to discover and develop protein therapeutics in multiple disease areas.
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
• The global cell-free protein expression market is valued at around USD 315 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 342 million in 2025, and grow to approximately USD 716 million by 2034, driven by a steady annual growth rate of 8.63%.
• The PEGylated proteins market is worth about USD 1.63 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 1.82 billion in 2025, and projected to hit nearly USD 4.95 billion by 2034, with a strong yearly growth rate of 11.74%.
• The recombinant proteins market is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion in 2025 and grow to around USD 8.08 billion by 2034, expanding at an annual rate of 10.24%.
• The research grade proteins market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2024, growing to USD 1.31 billion in 2025, and is likely to reach around USD 4.81 billion by 2034, experiencing rapid growth at a rate of 15.57% per year.
• The global G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market stands at USD 3.86 billion in 2024, grows slightly to USD 4.06 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2034, growing at a moderate pace of 5.14% annually.
• The C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market remains relatively stable, with a value of USD 5.58 billion in 2024, rising marginally to USD 5.6 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2034, growing very slowly at 0.3% per year.
• The plasma protein products market was valued at USD 32.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow steadily to around USD 72.9 billion by 2034, supported by a 7.53% annual growth rate.
• The recombinant lysyl endopeptidase market was estimated at USD 38 million in 2023 and is likely to grow to USD 67.06 million by 2034, with a moderate annual growth rate of 5.3%.
• The recombinant human hair keratin protein market is expanding significantly and is expected to generate revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars by 2034, indicating growing interest and applications in the personal care and cosmetic industries.
• The protein labeling market is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to around USD 6.02 billion by 2034, expanding at a healthy annual rate of 8.48%.
Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation
By Product
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Insulin
• Fusion Protein
• Erythropoietin
• Interferon
• Human Growth Hormone
• Follicle Stimulating Hormone
By Applications
• Metabolic Disorders
• Immunologic Disorders
• Hematological Disorders
• Cancer
• Hormonal Disorders
• Genetic Disorders
By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Sweden
• Denmark
• Norway
• Latin America
• Brazil Mexico
• Argentina
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• South Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Kuwait
