Protein Therapeutics Market Set to Surge USD 740.07 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Biologic Treatments

The global protein therapeutics market size is valued at approximately US$ 375.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 401.89 billion in 2025, reaching around US$ 740.07 billion by 2034. This strong growth is being driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.08% between 2025 and 2034, reflecting rising demand for advanced biologic treatments across various medical conditions.

Primarily, the market is driven by several factors, including rising chronic disease cases, breakthroughs in biotechnology, and increased emphasis on the adoption of personalized medicine. Additionally, other significant factors include the growing demand for targeted therapies, particularly for cancer and autoimmune conditions, as well as the development of biobetters and biosimilars. Moreover, in various pharmaceutical industries, raised focus on research and development in biologics, like protein therapeutics, and expansion in diverse therapeutics sectors, including regenerative medicine, oncology, and infectious conditions.

Protein Therapeutics Market Highlights

• North America held the largest revenue share by 46% of the market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period.

• By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment led the market in 2024.

• By product type, the insulin segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the upcoming years.

• By application type, the metabolic disorders segment held the dominating revenue share of the protein therapeutics market in 2024.

• By application type, the immunological disorders segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The drugs comprising proteins, which are used to treat diseases by altering deficient proteins, expanding existing pathways, and enabling new approaches, are known as protein therapeutics. These therapeutics are also interfering with disease mechanisms or conveying other therapeutic agents by applying biotechnology, especially recombinant DNA technology, to develop accurate and targeted treatments. Globally, increasing instances of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, along with accelerating novel technologies like recombinant DNA technology, monoclonal antibody production, and drug delivery systems, are boosting the efficacy and scalability of protein therapeutics.

Escalating Investment and Collaborations Along with Developing NDDS: Major Potential

Around the world, as rising chronic diseases are fueling demand for progress in drug development, numerous investments are collaborations are being established between academia and industries are progressing novel creation and propelling drug development. However, researchers are highly focused on enhanced drug delivery systems, including novel drug delivery systems (NDDS), like oral or inhaled delivery, which improves patient convenience and expands the protein therapeutics market.

The Protein Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

North America led the respective market share by 46% in 2024, due to factors such as a well-developed biopharmaceutical industry, comprising research and development, production facilities, and expertise. Along with this, raised chronic disease populations are increasingly demanding monoclonal antibodies, which are a major segment of protein therapeutics, and the accelerating demand for these kinds of target therapies is a significant growth driver.

For instance,

• In Jun 2025, Signify Bio, an innovative biotechnology company controlling the human body for the production of in situ protein therapeutics, announced its oversubscribed $15 million initial financing along with a planned alliance with UTSW focused on Nucleic acid-provided protein therapeutics.

Moreover, the significant area in North America is the United States has been experiencing a major growth in the protein therapeutics market, including factors such as raised technological advancements in R&D, especially in areas such as glycoengineering and protein engineering, are leading to the development of highly efficient and less immunogenic protein therapeutics. Also, the growing awareness about protein therapeutics among people is mainly contributing to the market expansion.

For instance,

• In February 2025, Biocon Biologics Ltd., a leading player in the development of biosimilars, launched YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) is a biosimilar to treat patients with Crohn’s disease in the United States.

Another region is Canada, is also involved in the market growth majorly, as they are emphasizing personalized medicine developments, investments in biologics, and increased applications of protein therapeutics in oncology and regenerative medicine.

For instance,

• In March 2025, Celltrion, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that its infliximab biosimilar will be marketed in Canada under the new brand name Remdantry, by subsequent approval of the product name modified by Health Canada.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow at the Fastest CAGR Over the Projected Timeframe

As the different factors contributing to the fastest growth of the market in ASAP are accelerating expenditure on healthcare, particularly in emerging economies, this is escalating demand for advanced medical treatments, such as protein therapeutics. Also, the rising chronic diseases along with the raised investments in biotechnology R&D, and biosimilars and biobetters are propelling the expansion of the protein therapeutics market.

For instance,

• In March 2025, Alamar Biosciences, a company enabling precision proteomics to provide the earliest detection of disease, announced the five distribution partners, such as GeneWorks, Genomax, PhileKorea, Scrum Inc., Spinco, to expand its global presence in the Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and India respectively.

India is one of the major regions in ASAP, and has raised its interest in research and development in targeted therapies, which are allied with major funding in biopharmaceuticals, and are driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market. Also, India is focusing on improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenses are also contributing mainly to the market expansion.

In China, the market is driven by the rising adoption of novel technologies like protein engineering, recombinant DNA technology, as well as, growing focus on the development of personalized medicines, as the number of cases related to chronic diseases is accelerating. Although the Chinese regulatory frameworks are also significantly supporting to boost the market growth.

ASAP Different Countries and Their Recent Updates

Country Recent Updates India (November 2024) Dr Reddy’s launched the world's 1st immuno-onco drug, used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer in India. India (April 2024) The President of India launched India’s First Home-Grown Gene Therapy for Cancer, called anti-Cancer CAR-T cell therapy, created by IIT Bombay, Tata Memorial Centre, and ImmunoACT. China (October 2024) China-based WuXi Biologics, a global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), launched WuXia RidGS, a high-yield glutamine synthetase (GS)-knockout Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) expression system platform. South Korea (June 2025) Dotmatics®, a leading player in R&D scientific software, launched BioGlyph Luma, a next-generation protein design and engineering solution purpose-built for the difficulty of modern biologic R&D Japan (September 2024) Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, launched Vyznova® (generic name: neltependocel) in Japan to treat the bullous keratopathy of the cornea.