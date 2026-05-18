Protara Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Webinar to Discuss TARA-002 for Lymphatic Malformations on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Event will provide an overview of Lymphatic Malformations, the treatment landscape and the TARA-002 clinical program

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual webinar for the investment community at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The agenda will include an overview of Lymphatic Malformations (LMs), key opinion leader (KOL) perspectives on the burden of disease and current treatment landscape, the market opportunity and regulatory path for TARA-002 and a review of clinical data supporting the use of TARA-002 in LMs.

The live event and accompanying slides can be accessed visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website https://ir.protaratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About TARA-002

TARA-002 is an investigational cell therapy in development for the treatment of NMIBC and of LMs, for which it has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations by the FDA. TARA-002 is a first-in-class TLR2/NOD2 agonist and novel immunopotentiator derived from inactivated Streptococcus pyogenes with a mechanism of action that includes the activation of innate and adaptive immune pathways. When TARA-002 is administered, it is hypothesized that innate and adaptive immune cells within the cyst or tumor are activated and produce a pro-inflammatory response with the release of cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha, interferon (IFN)-gamma, IL-6, IL-10 and IL-12. TARA-002 also directly kills tumor cells and triggers a host immune response by inducing immunogenic cell death, which further enhances the antitumor immune response.

TARA-002 was developed from the same master cell bank of genetically distinct group A Streptococcus pyogenes as OK-432, a broad immunopotentiator marketed as Picibanil® in Japan by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About Lymphatic Malformations

Lymphatic Malformations (LMs) are rare, congenital malformations of lymphatic vessels resulting in the failure of these structures to connect or drain into the venous system. Protara’s focus is on macrocystic and mixed cystic LMs, for which there are no currently approved therapies. They are most frequently present in the head and neck region and are diagnosed in early childhood during the period of active lymphatic growth, with more than 50% detected at birth and 90% diagnosed before the age of three years. The most common morbidities and serious manifestations of the disease include compression of the upper aerodigestive tract, including airway obstruction requiring intubation and possible tracheostomy dependence; intralesional bleeding; impingement on critical structures, including nerves, vessels and lymphatics; recurrent infection; and cosmetic and other functional disabilities. TARA-002 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations by the FDA for the treatment of LMs.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, as well as a pivotal Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral support who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley

Protara Therapeutics

Justine.OMalley@protaratx.com

646-817-2836