Protara Announces Closing of $75 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA) (“Protara”), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 13,043,479 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.75 per share. In addition, Protara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,956,521 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $75 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Protara and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Protara intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to fund the clinical development of TARA-002, as well as the development of other clinical programs. Protara may also use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. LifeSci Capital acted as a lead manager of the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as a manager of the offering.

The shares of common stock were issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275290) that was declared effective on November 14, 2023 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

