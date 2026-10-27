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Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investment Bank Conferences in November 2026

October 27, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that senior management will participate in four investment bank conferences taking place in November 2026.

8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 1:20 - 1:50 p.m. EST
Location: New York, NY

Truist Securities 2026 Biopharma Symposium
Format: 1x1 meetings
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Location: New York, NY

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 12:40 - 1:10 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time: 8:30 - 8:55 a.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

A replay of the presentations will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company built on a proprietary peptide technology platform that has now produced two FDA-approved, first-in-class medicines, generating royalties and milestones from global commercial partnerships with Johnson and Johnson and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. ICOTYDE (icotrokinra), licensed to Johnson & Johnson company Janssen Biotech, Inc., is the first and only targeted oral peptide that precisely blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor. ICOTYDE was launched in the U.S. in March 2026 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older and is in Phase 3 development for psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. ICOTYDE was jointly discovered by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists, with Protagonist having primary responsibility for the development of ICOTYDE through Phase 1, and Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further clinical and regulatory development and commercialization. Protagonist also discovered and led research and development through Phase 3 for MIMRYLO (rusfertide), a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide licensed to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for worldwide commercialization. MIMRYLO is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of erythrocytosis in adults with PV. The Company also has a number of clinical and preclinical programs based on clinically and commercially validated targets and addressing unmet medical needs, including an oral IL-17 antagonist peptide, anti-obesity dual and triple agonists, an oral hepcidin functional mimetic, and the recently announced IL-4 and amylin discovery programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 212 915 2577

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



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