Protagenic Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Nichols Jr. as President to Accelerate Advancement of First-in-Class TCAP Pathway Therapy PT00114

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:PTIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class neuropeptide therapies for stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Bill Nichols Jr. as President. This strategic leadership addition, combined with a thoughtful optimization of the Company's management structure, sharpens focus and resources on advancing its lead candidate, PT00114 - positioning Protagenic for accelerated clinical progress and long-term value creation for patients and shareholders alike.

Mr. Nichols brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience spanning strategy, commercial operations, market access, and organizational development across neuroscience, psychiatry, rare disease, and next-generation therapeutics. He has held key executive roles at bluebird bio (now Genetix), Dova Pharmaceuticals (now Sobi), and Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he played pivotal roles in multiple successful product launches and built robust commercialization capabilities in highly competitive, first-in-class therapeutic areas.

At Protagenic, Mr. Nichols will drive integrated clinical development, corporate strategy, and enterprise planning as the Company prepares to initiate Phase 2 enrollment for PT00114 in 2026. PT00114 is a novel neuro-active peptide targeting the teneurin C-terminal associated peptide (TCAP) pathway - a groundbreaking, first-in-class mechanism with the potential to transform treatment for stress-related disorders such as anxiety, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression by addressing the root biological drivers of dysregulated stress responses rather than merely modulating symptoms.

"I am thrilled to join Protagenic at this transformative moment," said Mr. Nichols. "PT00114's unique TCAP pathway offers a truly differentiated approach to meeting the enormous unmet needs in stress-related neuropsychiatric conditions. I look forward to collaborating with the team, healthcare professionals, and patient communities to advance this promising science into meaningful clinical benefits and improved patient outcomes."

"Bill brings precisely the commercial discipline and translational insight that biopharmaceutical companies require at this critical growth stage," said Bob Stein, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Protagenic Therapeutics. "His expertise ensures PT00114's development remains tightly aligned with clinical needs, regulatory strategy, market access realities, and ultimate patient and healthcare system value."

As part of its strategic efforts to optimize its management structure and concentrate resources on the advancement of PT00114, Protagenic Therapeutics has streamlined its leadership team. Alexander Arrow, MD, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and made valuable contributions to the Company's growth and development during this foundational period, will transition from the CFO role. The Company thanks Dr. Arrow for his dedicated service and important contributions. Dr. Arrow will continue to support Protagenic through a smooth transition period. Given the Company's current stage and size, it does not plan to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer at this time. This change was disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I'm pleased to hand over financial operations of Protagenic Therapeutics to a team that now includes a dedicated and energetic president from the pharmaceutical industry with a history of successes," said Dr. Arrow. "The company is in strong hands."

"Bill's extensive experience at the nexus of neuroscience innovation and disciplined commercialization makes him an ideal leader for this next stage," said Garo Armen, PhD, Executive Chairman of Protagenic Therapeutics. "As we progress PT00114 following positive Phase 1 safety data, his guidance will be invaluable in shaping our strategy and unlocking long-term value for patients and shareholders alike."

About PT00114 PT00114 is Protagenic's lead clinical asset - a first-in-class investigational neuropeptide targeting the TCAP pathway for the treatment of stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders, including anxiety, PTSD, and treatment-resistant depression. In December 2025, the program reported positive Phase 1 multiple-dose safety and tolerability data, with no serious adverse events observed across dose levels. Protagenic plans to advance PT00114 into Phase 2 clinical studies in 2026.

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:PTIX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing breakthrough peptide-based treatments for stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY.

For more information, visit www.protagenic.com

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated role and contribution of Mr. Nichols, the planned timing of Phase 2 enrollment for PT00114, and the therapeutic potential of PT00114. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Protagenic Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. | info@protagenic.com | www.protagenic.com

SOURCE: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

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