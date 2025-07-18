Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 34.28 Billion by 2034

The global prostate cancer treatment market size is expected to be worth around 34.28 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 16.05 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034.
The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to this treatment includes active surveillance, radiation therapy, surgery, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. Experts have advanced targeted therapies based on PSMA, the same protein that is used for imaging prostate cancer.
Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Highlights:
• North America dominated the prostate cancer treatment market revenue shares in 2024.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
• By drug class, the hormonal therapy segment dominated the market with a revenue share.
• By drug class, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share.
• By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to the hormonal therapy and androgen deprivation are developing as novel and improved options for managing hormone-sensitive and castration-resistant PC. Prostate cancer is cured, predominantly when detected early and confined to the prostate gland. The possibility of a cure depends on factors such as the stage of cancer at diagnosis and individual patient characteristics. Treatment for prostate cancer is based on a person's circumstances.
• For Instance, In June 2025, Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the oral androgen receptor inhibitor darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for use in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), which is also called metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
Recent Treatment Approved for Treatment of Prostate Cancer in 2025
|
Treatment
|
Advantages
|
OncoAssure Prostate Tests
|
|
177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto®)
|
|
olaparib
|
|
ASCO 2025
|
Prostate cancer is the second most common
cancer in men. While prostate cancer rates have declined in the U.S., advanced
prostate cancer cases have increased. The incidence and mortality of prostate
cancer globally are associated with growing age, with the average age at the
time of diagnosis being 66 years. The choice of treatment strategy is dependent
on many factors, such as patient preference and quality of life aspects.
Clinicians treat and manage prostate cancer in various ways, depending on the
cancer stage and different factors. What are Latest Trends in Prostate
Cancer Treatment Market? • In April 2025, Tata Memorial Centre
Launches ‘MenCan’ Initiative to Address Rising Burden of Male Cancers in India.
In a significant step towards advancing cancer care for men in India, the Tata
Memorial Centre (TMC) has officially launched MenCan, a dedicated initiative by
the Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group (URO DMG). This nonprofit,
non-commercial initiative is focused on addressing prostate, penile, and
testicular cancers, three types of male cancers that are seeing a rising
incidence across the country. • In February 2025, ZERO Prostate Cancer
(ZERO), the nation's leading advocacy and support foundation for prostate
cancer awareness, announced the launch of Blitz the Barriers during Cancer
Prevention Month. This bold initiative, with a target fund goal of $20 million,
marks the most ambitious project in the history of U.S. prostate cancer patient
programs. It aims to save lives by addressing critical disparities in prostate
cancer outcomes, especially among Black men, Veterans, and rural underserved
communities. • In January 2025, the American Urological
Association Education and Research, Inc. (AUAER) is proud to announce a
collaboration with Pfizer Medical Grants & Partnerships (GMGP) to offer
$1.5 million in grant funding to urology and urologic oncology health
institutions and organizations. This joint Request for Proposals (RFP) is
designed to address critical gaps in patient care for individuals with advanced
prostate cancer (APC) and support novel, quality improvement, solution-based
projects to address these challenges. • In July 2025, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a
specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of patient
recruitment into the Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of opaganib3 in
combination with darolutamide4 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant
prostate cancer (mCRPC), sponsored by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital
and Prostate Cancer Trials Group Ltd. in Australia, and supported by Bayer and
Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation. Recent Advancement in ProstaScint
Technology: Market’s Largest Potential Current developments in image overlay, with
growing experience in interpreting the scan, created a transformed interest in
integrating Prosta Scint into the medical treatment of prostate cancer.
ProstaScint imaging enhances the prediction of lymph node contribution in
patients with more challenges for extra-prostatic disease. Its potential to
identify metastatic foci has led to optimism related to improved staging of
patients with novel diagnosed and recurrent disease. Prostascint is that it
enables to survey of the whole body, thus allowing the detection of occult
metastasis, which has a major impact on prostate cancer staging. • For Instance, In May 2025, Astellas
Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced longer-term follow-up results from an
open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES study, reporting a five-year follow
up of overall survival (OS) benefits and a 30% reduction in the risk of death
in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with
XTANDI, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, plus androgen deprivation
Report Scope of Prostate Cancer
Treatment Market Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.05 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 34.28 Billion Growth Rate From 2025
to 2034 CAGR of 8.8% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Type, Sales Channel,
Region Market Analysis
(Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion)
or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America;
Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies
Profiled Johnson & Johnson
Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ipsen
Pharma, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merck & Co.,
Inc., Pfizer Inc. Prostate Cancer Treatment Market
Segmentation Analysis: By Drug Class Analysis: The hormonal therapy segment dominated in
the prostate cancer treatment market, as this therapy blocks or lowers the
number of hormones in the body to stop or slow down the development of cancer.
It stops the hormones from being made or stops them from making cancer cells
grow and divide. Hormone
therapy is generally the primary treatment choice for advanced prostate
cancer. It is generally not used by itself to manage early-stage prostate
cancer. Hormone therapy is used in combination with other treatments. On the other hand, the immunotherapy
segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as
immunotherapy modulates and strengthens immune responses against prostate
cancer. Neoplastic cells naturally escape from the control of the immune
system, and the vital aim of immune therapy is to bring the control back. Immunotherapy remains an appealing
treatment option for prostate cancer with promise. Immunotherapy is the use of
drugs to stimulate a person's immune system to recognize and destroy cancer
cells more effectively. By Distribution Channel Analysis: The hospital pharmacies segment dominated
the market in 2024, as hospital pharmacy is a great source of advice for
patients. They are called upon to recommend safe combinations of medications or
solutions to address patient difficulties. Hospital pharmacy provides data on
potential adverse effects and identifies that medicines are well-matched with
existing medications. They often monitor the effects of treatments to confirm
that they are offering appropriate, safe, and effective treatments to the end
user. On the other hand, the online pharmacies
segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the
forecast period, as it offers unparalleled convenience to customers. Online
pharmacies enhance the consumer healthcare experience by affording medicine
efficiency, greater privacy, and enhanced access to medicines. Online
pharmacies are a link between patients and crucial medications, especially for
those living in remote or underserved areas. By Regional Insights North America dominated the clinical cancer
next-generation sequencing market in 2024, due to the increasing prostate
cancer incidence and mortality rates are strongly related to age, with the
highest incidence being seen in older men in the North America region. Around
1 in 8 men are diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime. • For Instance, In March 2025, Novartis
announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pluvicto for
patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with an
androgen receptor pathway inhibitor therapy and are considered appropriate to
delay chemotherapy. U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Market
Trends: In 2024, almost 300,000 men in the United
States were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and slightly more than 35,000 died
from it. The U.S. adopts progressive diagnostic tools for prostate cancer
treatment, as advanced diagnostics also bring health system efficacies through
reducing the use of treatments that would be unsuccessful for an individual and
providing greater automation of diagnostic devices and clinical workflows. Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing
in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market? The incidence rates of prostate cancer
increased in the Asia Pacific is due to various factors, including genetics,
nutritional status, lifestyle, environmental factors, physical activity, race,
smoking, and other characteristics. The usage of next-generation imaging, novel
treatment combinations, and genetic testing is increasing the complexity and
duration of prostate cancer management. Increasing adoption of robot-driven
surgeries and minimally invasive processes. Top Companies in the Prostate Cancer
Treatment Market • Johnson
& Johnson Services, Inc. • Eli Lilly and Company • Sanofi • Ipsen Pharma • Bayer
AG • Bausch Health Companies Inc. • Merck & Co., Inc. What is Going Around the Globe? • In July 2025, Pfizer Inc. and Astellas Pharma U.S.
Inc. announced positive topline results from the overall survival analysis from
the Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating XTANDI, in combination with leuprolide and
as a monotherapy, in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
with biochemical recurrence (BCR) at high risk for metastasis. • In June 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced
its acquisition of the global rights of Life Molecular Imaging’s RM2, targeting
the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated
advanced, clinical-stage radiotherapeutic and radio diagnostic pair, referred
to as 177Lu-DOTA-RM2 and 68Ga-DOTA-RM2. This acquisition strengthens Lantheus’
presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and
other cancers. The agreement includes global rights1 to this radiotheranostic
pair for an upfront payment of $35 million and potential regulatory milestone
Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market. By Drug Class • Hormonal Therapy • Chemotherapy • Immunotherapy • Targeted Therapy • Others By Distribution Channel • Hospital Pharmacies • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies By Regional • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/6340
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global
enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next
generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision
medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 420 9370 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com For Latest Update
Follow Us: LinkedIn
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. While prostate cancer rates have declined in the U.S., advanced prostate cancer cases have increased. The incidence and mortality of prostate cancer globally are associated with growing age, with the average age at the time of diagnosis being 66 years. The choice of treatment strategy is dependent on many factors, such as patient preference and quality of life aspects. Clinicians treat and manage prostate cancer in various ways, depending on the cancer stage and different factors.
What are Latest Trends in Prostate Cancer Treatment Market?
• In April 2025, Tata Memorial Centre Launches ‘MenCan’ Initiative to Address Rising Burden of Male Cancers in India. In a significant step towards advancing cancer care for men in India, the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has officially launched MenCan, a dedicated initiative by the Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group (URO DMG). This nonprofit, non-commercial initiative is focused on addressing prostate, penile, and testicular cancers, three types of male cancers that are seeing a rising incidence across the country.
• In February 2025, ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO), the nation's leading advocacy and support foundation for prostate cancer awareness, announced the launch of Blitz the Barriers during Cancer Prevention Month. This bold initiative, with a target fund goal of $20 million, marks the most ambitious project in the history of U.S. prostate cancer patient programs. It aims to save lives by addressing critical disparities in prostate cancer outcomes, especially among Black men, Veterans, and rural underserved communities.
• In January 2025, the American Urological Association Education and Research, Inc. (AUAER) is proud to announce a collaboration with Pfizer Medical Grants & Partnerships (GMGP) to offer $1.5 million in grant funding to urology and urologic oncology health institutions and organizations. This joint Request for Proposals (RFP) is designed to address critical gaps in patient care for individuals with advanced prostate cancer (APC) and support novel, quality improvement, solution-based projects to address these challenges.
• In July 2025, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of patient recruitment into the Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of opaganib3 in combination with darolutamide4 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), sponsored by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group Ltd. in Australia, and supported by Bayer and Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation.
Recent Advancement in ProstaScint Technology: Market’s Largest Potential
Current developments in image overlay, with growing experience in interpreting the scan, created a transformed interest in integrating Prosta Scint into the medical treatment of prostate cancer. ProstaScint imaging enhances the prediction of lymph node contribution in patients with more challenges for extra-prostatic disease. Its potential to identify metastatic foci has led to optimism related to improved staging of patients with novel diagnosed and recurrent disease. Prostascint is that it enables to survey of the whole body, thus allowing the detection of occult metastasis, which has a major impact on prostate cancer staging.
• For Instance, In May 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced longer-term follow-up results from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES study, reporting a five-year follow up of overall survival (OS) benefits and a 30% reduction in the risk of death in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with XTANDI, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to placebo plus ADT.
Report Scope of Prostate Cancer Treatment Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 16.05 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 34.28 Billion
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 8.8%
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025-2034
Segments Covered
Type, Sales Channel, Region
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Key Companies Profiled
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ipsen Pharma, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc.
Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Drug Class Analysis:
The hormonal therapy segment dominated in the prostate cancer treatment market, as this therapy blocks or lowers the number of hormones in the body to stop or slow down the development of cancer. It stops the hormones from being made or stops them from making cancer cells grow and divide. Hormone therapy is generally the primary treatment choice for advanced prostate cancer. It is generally not used by itself to manage early-stage prostate cancer. Hormone therapy is used in combination with other treatments.
On the other hand, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as immunotherapy modulates and strengthens immune responses against prostate cancer. Neoplastic cells naturally escape from the control of the immune system, and the vital aim of immune therapy is to bring the control back.
Immunotherapy remains an appealing treatment option for prostate cancer with promise. Immunotherapy is the use of drugs to stimulate a person's immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively.
By Distribution Channel Analysis:
The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2024, as hospital pharmacy is a great source of advice for patients. They are called upon to recommend safe combinations of medications or solutions to address patient difficulties. Hospital pharmacy provides data on potential adverse effects and identifies that medicines are well-matched with existing medications. They often monitor the effects of treatments to confirm that they are offering appropriate, safe, and effective treatments to the end user.
On the other hand, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it offers unparalleled convenience to customers. Online pharmacies enhance the consumer healthcare experience by affording medicine efficiency, greater privacy, and enhanced access to medicines. Online pharmacies are a link between patients and crucial medications, especially for those living in remote or underserved areas.
By Regional Insights
North America dominated the clinical cancer next-generation sequencing market in 2024, due to the increasing prostate cancer incidence and mortality rates are strongly related to age, with the highest incidence being seen in older men in the North America region. Around 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime.
• For Instance, In March 2025, Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pluvicto for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor therapy and are considered appropriate to delay chemotherapy.
U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Trends:
In 2024, almost 300,000 men in the United States were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and slightly more than 35,000 died from it. The U.S. adopts progressive diagnostic tools for prostate cancer treatment, as advanced diagnostics also bring health system efficacies through reducing the use of treatments that would be unsuccessful for an individual and providing greater automation of diagnostic devices and clinical workflows.
Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market?
The incidence rates of prostate cancer increased in the Asia Pacific is due to various factors, including genetics, nutritional status, lifestyle, environmental factors, physical activity, race, smoking, and other characteristics. The usage of next-generation imaging, novel treatment combinations, and genetic testing is increasing the complexity and duration of prostate cancer management. Increasing adoption of robot-driven surgeries and minimally invasive processes.
Top Companies in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Sanofi
• Ipsen Pharma
• Bayer AG
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In July 2025, Pfizer Inc. and Astellas Pharma U.S. Inc. announced positive topline results from the overall survival analysis from the Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating XTANDI, in combination with leuprolide and as a monotherapy, in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with biochemical recurrence (BCR) at high risk for metastasis.
• In June 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced its acquisition of the global rights of Life Molecular Imaging’s RM2, targeting the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated advanced, clinical-stage radiotherapeutic and radio diagnostic pair, referred to as 177Lu-DOTA-RM2 and 68Ga-DOTA-RM2. This acquisition strengthens Lantheus’ presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and other cancers. The agreement includes global rights1 to this radiotheranostic pair for an upfront payment of $35 million and potential regulatory milestone payments plus royalties.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market.
By Drug Class
• Hormonal Therapy
• Chemotherapy
• Immunotherapy
• Targeted Therapy
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
By Regional
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
