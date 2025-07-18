Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 34.28 Billion by 2034

The global prostate cancer treatment market size is expected to be worth around 34.28 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 16.05 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to this treatment includes active surveillance, radiation therapy, surgery, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. Experts have advanced targeted therapies based on PSMA, the same protein that is used for imaging prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the prostate cancer treatment market revenue shares in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By drug class, the hormonal therapy segment dominated the market with a revenue share.

• By drug class, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share.

• By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to the hormonal therapy and androgen deprivation are developing as novel and improved options for managing hormone-sensitive and castration-resistant PC. Prostate cancer is cured, predominantly when detected early and confined to the prostate gland. The possibility of a cure depends on factors such as the stage of cancer at diagnosis and individual patient characteristics. Treatment for prostate cancer is based on a person's circumstances.

• For Instance, In June 2025, Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the oral androgen receptor inhibitor darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for use in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), which is also called metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Recent Treatment Approved for Treatment of Prostate Cancer in 2025

Treatment Advantages OncoAssure Prostate Tests Improve risk assessment and help guide treatment decisions. 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto®) It delivers radiation that damages DNA and destroys the cancer cell. olaparib Improved progression-free survival, overall survival, and patient-reported outcomes ASCO 2025 AI test determines the best prostate cancer treatment