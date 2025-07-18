SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 34.28 Billion by 2034

July 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global prostate cancer treatment market size is expected to be worth around 34.28 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 16.05 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market size 2024 To 2034

The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to this treatment includes active surveillance, radiation therapy, surgery, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. Experts have advanced targeted therapies based on PSMA, the same protein that is used for imaging prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the prostate cancer treatment market revenue shares in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By drug class, the hormonal therapy segment dominated the market with a revenue share.

• By drug class, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share.

• By distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The prostate cancer treatment market is expanding due to the hormonal therapy and androgen deprivation are developing as novel and improved options for managing hormone-sensitive and castration-resistant PC. Prostate cancer is cured, predominantly when detected early and confined to the prostate gland. The possibility of a cure depends on factors such as the stage of cancer at diagnosis and individual patient characteristics. Treatment for prostate cancer is based on a person's circumstances.

• For Instance, In June 2025, Orion’s collaboration partner Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the oral androgen receptor inhibitor darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for use in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), which is also called metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Recent Treatment Approved for Treatment of Prostate Cancer in 2025

Treatment

Advantages

OncoAssure Prostate Tests
  • Improve risk assessment and help guide treatment decisions.

 

177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto®)
  • It delivers radiation that damages DNA and destroys the cancer cell.

olaparib
  • Improved progression-free survival, overall survival, and patient-reported outcomes

 

ASCO 2025
  • AI test determines the best prostate cancer treatment

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. While prostate cancer rates have declined in the U.S., advanced prostate cancer cases have increased. The incidence and mortality of prostate cancer globally are associated with growing age, with the average age at the time of diagnosis being 66 years. The choice of treatment strategy is dependent on many factors, such as patient preference and quality of life aspects. Clinicians treat and manage prostate cancer in various ways, depending on the cancer stage and different factors.

What are Latest Trends in Prostate Cancer Treatment Market?

• In April 2025, Tata Memorial Centre Launches ‘MenCan’ Initiative to Address Rising Burden of Male Cancers in India. In a significant step towards advancing cancer care for men in India, the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has officially launched MenCan, a dedicated initiative by the Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group (URO DMG). This nonprofit, non-commercial initiative is focused on addressing prostate, penile, and testicular cancers, three types of male cancers that are seeing a rising incidence across the country.

• In February 2025, ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO), the nation's leading advocacy and support foundation for prostate cancer awareness, announced the launch of Blitz the Barriers during Cancer Prevention Month. This bold initiative, with a target fund goal of $20 million, marks the most ambitious project in the history of U.S. prostate cancer patient programs. It aims to save lives by addressing critical disparities in prostate cancer outcomes, especially among Black men, Veterans, and rural underserved communities.

• In January 2025, the American Urological Association Education and Research, Inc. (AUAER) is proud to announce a collaboration with Pfizer Medical Grants & Partnerships (GMGP) to offer $1.5 million in grant funding to urology and urologic oncology health institutions and organizations. This joint Request for Proposals (RFP) is designed to address critical gaps in patient care for individuals with advanced prostate cancer (APC) and support novel, quality improvement, solution-based projects to address these challenges.

• In July 2025, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of patient recruitment into the Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of opaganib3 in combination with darolutamide4 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), sponsored by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group Ltd. in Australia, and supported by Bayer and Ramsay Hospital Research Foundation.

Recent Advancement in ProstaScint Technology: Market’s Largest Potential

Current developments in image overlay, with growing experience in interpreting the scan, created a transformed interest in integrating Prosta Scint into the medical treatment of prostate cancer. ProstaScint imaging enhances the prediction of lymph node contribution in patients with more challenges for extra-prostatic disease. Its potential to identify metastatic foci has led to optimism related to improved staging of patients with novel diagnosed and recurrent disease. Prostascint is that it enables to survey of the whole body, thus allowing the detection of occult metastasis, which has a major impact on prostate cancer staging.

• For Instance, In May 2025, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced longer-term follow-up results from an open-label extension of the Phase 3 ARCHES study, reporting a five-year follow up of overall survival (OS) benefits and a 30% reduction in the risk of death in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with XTANDI, an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to placebo plus ADT.

Report Scope of Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 16.05 Billion

Market Size by 2034

USD 34.28 Billion

Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034

CAGR of 8.8%

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025-2034

Segments Covered

Type, Sales Channel, Region

Market Analysis (Terms Used)

Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Key Companies Profiled

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Ipsen Pharma, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class Analysis:

The hormonal therapy segment dominated in the prostate cancer treatment market, as this therapy blocks or lowers the number of hormones in the body to stop or slow down the development of cancer. It stops the hormones from being made or stops them from making cancer cells grow and divide. Hormone therapy is generally the primary treatment choice for advanced prostate cancer. It is generally not used by itself to manage early-stage prostate cancer. Hormone therapy is used in combination with other treatments.

On the other hand, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as immunotherapy modulates and strengthens immune responses against prostate cancer. Neoplastic cells naturally escape from the control of the immune system, and the vital aim of immune therapy is to bring the control back.

Immunotherapy remains an appealing treatment option for prostate cancer with promise. Immunotherapy is the use of drugs to stimulate a person's immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively.

By Distribution Channel Analysis:

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2024, as hospital pharmacy is a great source of advice for patients. They are called upon to recommend safe combinations of medications or solutions to address patient difficulties. Hospital pharmacy provides data on potential adverse effects and identifies that medicines are well-matched with existing medications. They often monitor the effects of treatments to confirm that they are offering appropriate, safe, and effective treatments to the end user.

A pie chart of prostate cancer treatment market share AI-generated content may be incorrect.

On the other hand, the online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it offers unparalleled convenience to customers. Online pharmacies enhance the consumer healthcare experience by affording medicine efficiency, greater privacy, and enhanced access to medicines. Online pharmacies are a link between patients and crucial medications, especially for those living in remote or underserved areas.

By Regional Insights

North America dominated the clinical cancer next-generation sequencing market in 2024, due to the increasing prostate cancer incidence and mortality rates are strongly related to age, with the highest incidence being seen in older men in the North America region.  Around 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime.

• For Instance, In March 2025, Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pluvicto for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor therapy and are considered appropriate to delay chemotherapy.

U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Trends:

In 2024, almost 300,000 men in the United States were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and slightly more than 35,000 died from it. The U.S. adopts progressive diagnostic tools for prostate cancer treatment, as advanced diagnostics also bring health system efficacies through reducing the use of treatments that would be unsuccessful for an individual and providing greater automation of diagnostic devices and clinical workflows.

Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market?

The incidence rates of prostate cancer increased in the Asia Pacific is due to various factors, including genetics, nutritional status, lifestyle, environmental factors, physical activity, race, smoking, and other characteristics. The usage of next-generation imaging, novel treatment combinations, and genetic testing is increasing the complexity and duration of prostate cancer management. Increasing adoption of robot-driven surgeries and minimally invasive processes.

Top Companies in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

• Ipsen Pharma

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In July 2025, Pfizer Inc. and Astellas Pharma U.S. Inc. announced positive topline results from the overall survival analysis from the Phase 3 EMBARK study evaluating XTANDI, in combination with leuprolide and as a monotherapy, in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with biochemical recurrence (BCR) at high risk for metastasis.

• In June 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced its acquisition of the global rights of Life Molecular Imaging’s RM2, targeting the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated advanced, clinical-stage radiotherapeutic and radio diagnostic pair, referred to as 177Lu-DOTA-RM2 and 68Ga-DOTA-RM2. This acquisition strengthens Lantheus’ presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and other cancers. The agreement includes global rights1 to this radiotheranostic pair for an upfront payment of $35 million and potential regulatory milestone payments plus royalties.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Prostate Cancer Treatment Market.

By Drug Class

• Hormonal Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Immunotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Prostate cancer
Precedence Research
