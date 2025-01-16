Propel Health Welcomes Christopher Blanco as New Chief Financial Officer

GLADSTONE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel Health, a leading provider of multichannel healthcare communications and speakers bureau technology and services to the biopharmaceutical industry, is excited to announce that Christopher Blanco has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Christopher brings a wealth of experience in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and business transformation across a variety of industries.









Mark Fleischer, Chief Executive Officer of Propel Health, expressed his enthusiasm about Christopher’s appointment:

“Christopher’s proven track record of leading organizations through significant growth and transformation makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and deliver value to our stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Christopher joins Propel Health with an impressive background. He most recently served as CFO of Beghou Consulting, where he led efforts to enhance financial transparency, improve cash flow management, and optimize operational processes. Prior to that, he played a pivotal role in the rapid growth and successful exit of The Lockwood Group and held other leadership positions with Fortune 500 companies and private equity-backed firms.

Christopher shared his excitement about this new role:

“I am honored to join Propel Health at such a dynamic time in its journey. The company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with Mark and the entire team to build on this strong foundation and drive our shared vision forward.”

Christopher holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and a BBA in accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Contacts



For media inquiries, please contact:

Thomas ‘TC’ Sweeney

SVP, Accounts

tcsweeney@propelhealth.com

201-961-4900