Propanc Biopharma Accelerates IP Momentum: Files Fourth Provisional Patent Application in Just Two Months – Strengthening Global Protection for Breakthrough Proenzyme Formulations

Key Milestone Builds Toward Doubling Patent Portfolio to Over 200 Worldwide – Positioning Propanc as a Long-Term Leader in Metastatic Cancer Prevention

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced the filing of its fourth new provisional patent application in the past two months with IP Australia. This latest application focuses on innovative formulations of the pancreatic proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen— the active components in Propanc’s lead asset, PRP — addressing critical challenges in stability, storage, freeze/thaw cycling, and global transport. These advancements overcome longstanding barriers in developing viable pharmaceutical compositions of these proenzymes for biomedical applications, including cancer and other chronic diseases.

“Filing four provisional patent applications in such a short timeframe underscores our relentless drive to protect and expand our groundbreaking proenzyme technology,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “As these applications advance to national phase entry across major global markets, we expect to more than double our IP portfolio — from approximately 90 to over 200 patents — covering compositions, formulations, treatment methods, and new therapeutic indications.”

This rapid IP expansion reinforces Propanc’s commanding position in a novel therapeutic paradigm: using proenzymes to target and prevent metastasis from solid tumors — particularly aggressive, poorly differentiated cancers where options remain limited and standard treatments often carry severe side effects.

“These patents applications will secure our leadership for the next two decades in a field with enormous unmet need,” Mr. Nathanielsz continued. “We’re building an unassailable foundation to propel our lead asset, PRP, into a landmark Phase 1b First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients. Preparations are advancing rapidly, and we anticipate further exciting updates on our clinical pathway and broader pipeline in the near term.”

Propanc’s PRP is a proprietary intravenous formulation designed to selectively attack cancer stem cells and circulating tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue — offering potential as a long-term therapy to halt recurrence and metastasis without the toxicity of conventional chemotherapy or radiation.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

Forward-Looking Statements

