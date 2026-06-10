Promega Receives SBTi Validation for Near-Term Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

Validated targets cover Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, including a supplier engagement commitment reaching 67% of suppliers by spend by 2030

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative for its near-term emissions reduction targets, developed to reflect the current status of climate science. SBTi is a corporate climate organization that develops standards, tools and guidance for setting greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“These goals aren’t just a commitment, they represent a verified plan with third-party accountability built in,” says Corey Meek, Corporate Responsibility Program Manager at Promega. “Our SBTi-validated targets reflect a comprehensive understanding of our greenhouse gas emissions across our entire value chain and set a clear, science-aligned standard for what we aim to achieve by 2030.”

The Science Based Targets initiative has approved the following near-term targets:

Scope 1 and 2: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline.

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline. Scope 3 (absolute reduction): Reduce Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline, focused on capital goods (Category 2) and business travel (Category 6).

Reduce Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline, focused on capital goods (Category 2) and business travel (Category 6). Scope 3 (supplier engagement): By 2030, ensure that 67% of suppliers by spend in purchased goods (Category 1) and upstream transportation (Category 4) have committed to SBTi or have published SBTi-aligned reduction targets.

In the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, purchasing from suppliers with science-aligned emissions targets is increasingly important for aligning with organizational sustainability goals. Procurement teams look for third-party validation to simplify their supply chain analysis and compliance. While Promega has long reported progress on internal sustainability goals, SBTi approval adds a layer of accountability for customer procurement teams and sustainability officers.

Promega recently achieved 100% renewable electricity across its global operations, a key step toward meeting its Scope 1 and 2 reduction targets. The company is already engaging with its suppliers to support their exploration of science-based targets and focusing on absolute reductions for capital goods and business travel.

Learn more about Promega sustainability commitments at www.promega.com/corporate-responsibility-csr.

Quick Facts

What is the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)? The Science Based Targets initiative is a corporate climate action organization that develops standards, tools, and guidance for setting greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a corporate climate action organization that develops standards, tools, and guidance for setting greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels. What targets has SBTi approved for Promega? SBTi has approved three near-term targets for Promega: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline. Reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2023 baseline, focused on capital goods (Category 2) and business travel (Category 6). Ensure that 67% of suppliers by spend in purchased goods (Category 1) and upstream transportation (Category 4) have committed to SBTi or published SBTi-aligned reduction targets by 2030.

SBTi has approved three near-term targets for Promega: What are Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions? Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, such as combustion of fossil fuels on-site. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from purchased electricity generated off-site. Scope 3 emissions are all other indirect emissions across a company's value chain, including purchased goods and services, capital equipment, business travel, and upstream transportation.

Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, such as combustion of fossil fuels on-site. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from purchased electricity generated off-site. Scope 3 emissions are all other indirect emissions across a company's value chain, including purchased goods and services, capital equipment, business travel, and upstream transportation. What steps has Promega already taken toward these targets? Promega has achieved 100% renewable electricity across its global operations, a key step toward its Scope 1 and 2 reduction target. The company has also begun engaging with suppliers relevant to its Scope 3 supplier engagement target.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com.

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com