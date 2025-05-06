Promega Madison Achieves ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems.

Certification recognizes the biotechnology manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Promega announces certification in 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report released today

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation announced today that its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin has achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems. This certification reflects the biotechnology manufacturer’s longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

“For more than 45 years, Promega has been dedicated to environmental management and sustainable practices within the life sciences industry,” says Jaime Dwight, Director, Environmental Health & Safety and Controlled Substances. “This certification embodies the effort we have invested in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, ensuring environmental compliance and promoting continual improvement across our operations.”

Promega announced the certification in its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, published today on the company’s website. In addition to sustainability metrics, the report captures how Promega supports scientists, employees and communities.

ISO 14001:2015 Certification

ISO 14001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems. It provides a framework for organizations to identify, manage, monitor and improve their environmental performance. The standard helps businesses reduce waste, comply with regulations and minimize their environmental impact while enhancing sustainability efforts.

To achieve this certification, Promega demonstrated a strong environmental management system including adherence to environmental compliance requirements, mitigating environmental impact of our operations, and leadership commitment to sustainable best practices. A thorough review by independent auditors confirmed the company’s efforts in these areas.

Examples of Promega environmental initiatives include:

Innovative product design that incorporates green chemistry and ambient shipping stability

A global commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by the end of 2025

Employee-driven programs such as plastic film collection and recycling

On-site composting to support the company garden using food and landscaping waste

2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

Since 2008, Promega has issued an annual Corporate Responsibility Report detailing its progress in sustainability, product impact, employee well-being and community engagement. Highlights of this year’s report include:

Supporting Young Scientists: The Promega Rising Researchers Scientific Innovation Awards honor exceptional PhD students around the world with resources, mentorship and a visit to Promega Madison.

The Promega Rising Researchers Scientific Innovation Awards honor exceptional PhD students around the world with resources, mentorship and a visit to Promega Madison. Giving Back to Communities: The Promega in Action initiative gives Madison-based employees the opportunity to receive up to 40 hours of paid time off to volunteer for a nonprofit organization of their choice.

The Promega in Action initiative gives Madison-based employees the opportunity to receive up to 40 hours of paid time off to volunteer for a nonprofit organization of their choice. Investing in Research and Innovation: Promega invested 13.8% of its revenue in R&D in 2024, propelling advancements in drug discovery, bioluminescence imaging and cellular metabolism.

The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report contains additional information on how Promega considers the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its practices and actions.

Read the latest Corporate Responsibility Report here.

