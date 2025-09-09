Promega and Watchmaker Genomics Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Molecular Analysis with Next-Generation Reverse Transcriptase

Partnership delivers advanced reverse transcriptase technology to enhance sensitivity, robustness and reproducibility of molecular analysis in clinical, applied and pharmaceutical applications

MADISON, Wis. & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation has entered a strategic partnership with Watchmaker Genomics to license a novel engineered reverse transcriptase. Designed for enhanced accuracy and sensitivity in RNA analysis, the enzyme will enhance Promega capabilities to manufacture and deliver both catalog and customized solutions for clinical, applied and pharmaceutical molecular applications.

“Watchmaker’s enzyme offers a combination of attributes that establish a new benchmark for reverse transcriptase performance,” says Sara Mann, VP of Commercial Excellence at Promega. “By incorporating it into our portfolio, we are giving customers a powerful tool for improved accuracy and enhanced sensitivity of RNA-based assays.”

This partnership marks the beginning of an expanded collaboration between Watchmaker Genomics and Promega, with both companies committed to developing next-generation enzyme technologies that address the evolving needs of molecular diagnostics and life science research.

Engineered for Clinical and Research Precision

Developed with Watchmaker’s proprietary protein engineering platform, the reverse transcriptase reflects the same precision design principles that underpin Watchmaker’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) reagent portfolio and delivers performance advantages that set it apart in advancing molecular analysis applications. Features of the enzyme include:

Industry-leading thermostability for efficient cDNA synthesis at elevated temperatures

Exceptional inhibitor tolerance for challenging samples

Enhanced processivity to boost sensitivity for low-abundance targets

“This enzyme will meaningfully improve the accuracy and reliability of RNA analysis in diagnostic and research labs,” says Brian Kudlow, Chief Scientific Officer of Watchmaker Genomics. “This collaboration showcases the power of our enzyme engineering platform to deliver specialized genomics solutions.”

The agreement expands the Promega nucleic acid analysis portfolio with a reverse transcriptase that delivers the sensitivity, robustness, and reproducibility required for today’s most demanding clinical, applied and pharma/biotech applications.

Learn more about Promega at www.promega.com.

Learn more about Watchmaker Genomics at www.watchmakergenomics.com

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics is a life sciences company pioneering high-performance enzyme engineering to enable breakthroughs in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Leveraging advanced directed evolution and precision protein design, Watchmaker develops best-in-class enzymes that enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and efficiency of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and molecular testing workflows. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, the company partners with leading researchers, diagnostic developers, and biotechnology companies to push the boundaries of molecular biology.

For more information, visit http://www.watchmakergenomics.com.

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com