Prolific Machines Selected to Join FDA’s Emerging Technology Program, Advancing the Company’s Novel Biomanufacturing Platform

Optogenetics leader’s inclusion in federal agency program stands to accelerate its impact on precision biomanufacturing in the therapeutics sector

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolific Machines, a biotechnology company revolutionizing biologics manufacturing, announced today that it has been accepted into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Emerging Technology Program. This highly competitive program supports the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to transform therapeutics manufacturing.

Prolific Machines' selection by the FDA recognizes the novelty and promise of its Photomolecular Platform as a way to enhance biopharmaceutical manufacturing for many new and existing types of biologics. Prolific believes that 10-30% of promising novel, often more complex, targets are abandoned in early discovery due to their complexity. Complex therapeutics are expected to make up a significant share of the drug development pipeline in the near-future — up to 40% by 2030. Prolific believes its technology offers a potent solution for these types of manufacturing challenges.

"We are honored to be accepted into the FDA's Emerging Technology Program," said Deniz Kent, PhD, CEO & Co-Founder, Prolific Machines. "This is a testament to the potential of our technology to unlock cheaper, faster, and higher quality protein production, particularly for difficult-to-produce therapeutics. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to advance our platform and make more therapies accessible to patients sooner and cheaper."

The company's platform offers a novel approach to cellular control, utilizing light-control to revolutionize protein production. Its technology offers precise, efficient, and scalable solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing to solve biopharma’s most complex protein manufacturing challenges, maximize titer and protein consistency and quality. Prolific recently completed the world’s largest demonstration of optogenetics at 200L-scale in a stainless steel bioreactor.

About Prolific Machines

Prolific Machines is redefining biologics manufacturing, offering solutions from benchtop to pre-clinical scale. Founded in 2020, the Bay Area company’s pioneering Photomolecular platform brings together advanced optogenetic tools and proprietary closed-loop control capabilities to solve major protein production challenges for early-stage biotechnology and leading pharmaceutical partners. The company is on a mission to create a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow and is supported by leading investors, including Ki Tua Fund, the corporate venture arm of the Fonterra Co-operative Group; Breakthrough Energy Ventures; Mayfield; SOSV; In-Q-Tel; and others. To learn more, visit prolific-machines.com.

And to qualify for a risk-free manufacturability assessment, or to become a research partner, contact partners@prolific-machines.com.

