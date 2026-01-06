ProKidney to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that ProKidney’s CEO, Bruce Culleton, M.D., will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 8:15am PST

Format: Presentation

Webcast: Link

The live webcast will also be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Following the completion of the event, a replay will be available for 30 days.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cell therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cell therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

