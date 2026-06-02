ProKidney Appoints Kenneth Locke as Chief Technical Officer

Kenneth Locke joins as Chief Technical Officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience across Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and Supply Chain as ProKidney progresses toward the potential commercialization of rilparencel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced the appointment of Kenneth Locke as Chief Technical Officer.



“Ken is an accomplished leader with a proven ability to scale advanced therapy platforms and execute complex manufacturing strategies,” said Bruce Culleton, M.D., CEO of ProKidney. “As we approach our pivotal topline readout in Q2 2027 and advance toward commercialization, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our technical foundation and ensuring we are well-positioned for long-term success.”

Mr. Locke joins ProKidney from Carisma Therapeutics, where he oversaw CMC, Quality and Regulatory functions and led technical strategy for first-in-human CAR Myeloid programs. He built and scaled teams to support clinical development and contributed to strategic asset transitions through licensing and technology transfer of cell and viral vector manufacturing processes.



Previously, he held leadership roles at Celgene (now Bristol Myers Squibb), where he led external manufacturing and strategic sourcing for cell therapy programs, and at Novartis, where he helped advance early-stage cell therapy programs and established global capabilities across manufacturing and supply chain.

“The opportunity to help advance a first-in-class autologous cell therapy for patients with severe chronic kidney disease is incredibly compelling,” said Mr. Locke. “ProKidney has built a strong foundation with its in-house manufacturing capabilities and expertise in kidney disease, and I’m energized to work with this talented team as we execute on our Phase 3 study and prepare for the next stage of growth.”

Mr. Locke began his career in research and procurement roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb and other biopharmaceutical organizations. He holds a Master of Science in Molecular Biology from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology Education from Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cell therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cell therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ProKidney’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the achievement and timing of the topline data readout of the Company’s PROACT 1 trial and other milestones provided, the Company’s beliefs that its Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) trial could be sufficient to support a potential BLA submission and full regulatory approval, eGFR slope can be used as a surrogate endpoint on an accelerated approval pathway for rilparencel, expectations with respect to financial results and expected cash runway, including the Company’s expectation that current cash will support operating plans into mid-2027, future performance, development and commercialization of products, if approved, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s products, if approved, potential regulatory approvals, the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company’s products, if approved, the advancement of the Company’s development programs into and through the clinic and the expected timing for reporting data, the making of regulatory filings or achieving other milestones related to the Company’s product candidates, and the advancement and funding of the Company’s developmental programs, generally. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: disruptions to our business or that may otherwise materially harm our results of operations or financial condition as a result of our recent domestication to the United States; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on Nasdaq; the inability of the Company’s Class A common stock to remain included in various indices and the potential negative impact on the trading price of the Class A common stock if excluded from such indices; the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations or identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry; the risk that results of the Company’s clinical trials may not support approval; the risk that the FDA could require additional studies before approving the Company’s drug candidates; the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the biologics market and in the area of treatment of kidney diseases; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products, if approved, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; the Company’s intellectual property rights; uncertainties inherent in cell therapy research and development, including the actual time it takes to initiate and complete clinical studies and the timing and content of decisions made by regulatory authorities; the fact that interim results from our clinical programs may not be indicative of future results; the impact of geo-political conflict on the Company’s business; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ProKidney Contact

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com