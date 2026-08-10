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Progyny, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

August 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that its CEO Pete Anevski will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Live audiocasts and replays of the webcasted session will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s investor relations website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Alexis Ford
media@progyny.com


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