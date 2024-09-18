Progressive Medical Collaborating with MellingMedical to Offer Products Through the Federal Health System

Offering broad array of medical products essential to veteran care

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical is pleased to announce a new cooperative agreement with Progressive Medical, Inc., a leading national distributor of specialty medical products. Under the terms of the agreement, the St. Louis-based company’s wide array of products will be offered to facilities and practitioners across the federal health care system. MellingMedical‘s status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and extensive experience in federal contracting make them an ideal pathway for delivering innovation.

This relationship represents two companies with a shared passion for service, innovation and high customer satisfaction.

“Progressive Medical is a dynamic company with a robust sales team, strategically located warehouses and a wide array of products capable of improving care for America’s veterans,” said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. “From an IV infusion portfolio to surgical implements, PMI is able to equip healthcare providers with the tools they need to make a difference.”

Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) was founded in 1986 with a mission to identify and provide specialty medical products that demonstrate proven advantages in overall cost effectiveness, efficiency, and safety. Led by a highly experienced medical device sales, marketing, and management team, PMI’s fundamental mission remains the same: to identify innovative new products that can improve the quality of patient healthcare. Experts in the areas of Minimally Invasive Surgery and Infusion Therapies, PMI’s in-house clinical professionals support their clinically trained sales staff. PMI’s manufacturers, distributors and customers gain the benefit of direct access to professionals with first-hand knowledge of the patient care environment.

“This relationship with MellingMedical represents two companies with a shared passion for service, a culture of innovation and an insistence on administrative rigor that correlates to high customer satisfaction,” said Tony Allen, Progressive Medical’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “As a veteran myself, I am pleased to know we can support medical care for America’s soldiers and veterans which makes this relationship even more special.”

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI)

St. Louis, Missouri

Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, and national distribution company. PMI focuses on a synergistic product portfolio that strives to reduce healthcare costs by maximizing clinical efficiency and improving safety for patients, employees, and providers. We focus on long-term, exclusive distribution partnerships with our manufacturing partners and maintaining long-term relationships with our customers by providing excellent customer service. Our corporate offices are strategically located in. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution centers to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products.

