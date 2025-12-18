ProFound Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Tom Chittenden as Chief Technology Officer and Laurel Ostrom as Chief Human Resources Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProFound™ Therapeutics, a Flagship Pioneering company pioneering the expanded human proteome to develop first-in-class medicines for multiple diseases, today announced the appointments of Tom Chittenden, Ph.D., DPhil, PStat, as Chief Technology Officer and Laurel Ostrom as Chief Human Resources Officer. Chittenden is guiding the strategic evolution of the ProFoundry™ Platform to expand the company’s AI and computational capabilities for identifying novel proteins and therapeutic targets. Ostrom will lead the company’s people strategy, organizational design, talent systems, and culture initiatives to support ProFound’s continued growth.

“As the ProFoundry Platform continues to reveal new proteins and to extend our understanding of human biology, we are in parallel scaling our organization both scientifically and organizationally,” said John Lepore, M.D., CEO of ProFound Therapeutics and Flagship Pioneering CEO-Partner. “Tom and Laurel bring complementary expertise that strengthens both our platform and the teams behind it as we work to translate these discoveries into medicines for patients.”

Chittenden is a recognized leader in AI-driven drug discovery with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of data science, computational biology, and translational medicine. Prior to joining ProFound in July, he held executive leadership roles including Chief Scientific Officer at BullFrog AI, Chief Scientific Officer and President of R&D at BioAI Health, Chief Technology Officer at HiberCell, and President, Chief Technology Officer, and Founding Director of the Genuity AI Research Institute at Genuity Science. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled causal AI and machine learning platforms that have uncovered hidden disease mechanisms, accelerated discovery pipelines, and advanced therapeutic innovation across academia, government collaborations, and industry.

“I’m deeply motivated by the opportunity to apply advanced AI, digital technologies, and computational methods to illuminate biology we haven’t been able to reach before,” said Chittenden. “The expanded proteome opens an entirely new space for identifying novel targets, and I’m excited to help build the technologies that support ProFound’s mission to advance future first-in-class medicines.”

Ostrom brings more than two decades of human resources leadership experience across high-growth life science and technology organizations. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Anthos Therapeutics, where she built the HR function to support the company’s clinical-to-commercial transition and later led people integration efforts following its acquisition by Novartis. Earlier in her career, she held senior HR roles for a number of companies, including Vizgen, Moderna Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Bruker.

“I was drawn to ProFound’s mission to develop breakthrough medicines from the expanded proteome and the opportunity to help build the organizational foundations behind such ambitious science,” said Ostrom. “I’m looking forward to strengthening the people, systems and leadership capabilities that help our teams operate effectively and support the company’s long-term vision.”

About ProFound™ Therapeutics

ProFound Therapeutics is discovering proteins hidden within the expanded human proteome to uncover novel protein drugs and drug targets. The company’s ProFoundry™ Platform uses state-of-the-art protein detection technologies, computational methods and high-throughput experimental assays to systematically identify novel proteins and define their connectivity, functionality, and roles in health and disease. The result is the identification of a broad new class of therapeutic targets that is leading to a portfolio of fist-in-class medicines. ProFound Therapeutics was founded in 2020 by Flagship Pioneering. For more information, please visit www.profoundtx.com

