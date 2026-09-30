Profluent Partners With BioMarin to Design Novel Medicines Using AI

Collaboration pairs Profluent's AI models with BioMarin's enzyme replacement therapy expertise to advance next-generation candidates for genetically defined conditions

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMRN--Profluent, the frontier AI lab for biology, today announced a collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to design and optimize novel enzyme therapies for BioMarin's pipeline. Under the agreement, Profluent will apply its foundational AI models to generate novel potential drug candidates, and BioMarin will screen the results with the goal to eventually advance the most promising designs.

Developing and optimizing therapeutic enzymes is a complex process that can require extensive protein engineering and screening. Profluent will design and optimize enzyme candidates using its suite of proprietary protein language models, which use the Profluent Protein Atlas, the largest protein sequence dataset in the world composed of more than 115 billion unique sequences. BioMarin will leverage Profluent's AI models to rapidly explore protein designs to identify potential candidates with desired activity and stability profiles for further evaluation and advance the most promising candidates into preclinical testing.

“Profluent’s AI models represent the kind of external innovation that can complement our own capabilities and help us move promising science forward faster,” said Pooja Agarwal, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Metabolic Conditions Research at BioMarin. “By combining Profluent’s approach to de novo protein design and optimization with BioMarin’s decades of expertise in enzyme therapies, we have an opportunity to identify promising candidates more efficiently for people with significant unmet need.”

"BioMarin has one of the most credible track records in enzyme therapies, spending decades successfully advancing drugs through the clinic to improve the lives of patients," said Ali Madani, CEO of Profluent. "We're excited to accelerate BioMarin's drug discovery pipeline and unlock new medicines by combining the strengths of our latest foundation models for protein design with their deep track record of getting therapies to patients."

About Profluent

Profluent is the frontier AI lab for biology. Profluent builds powerful foundation models for all of life's molecules, unlocking solutions that transform medicine, agriculture, and beyond. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Profluent is backed by leading investors including Altimeter Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures. To learn more, visit www.profluent.bio or follow the company on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Profluent Bio

Cas Smith

csmith@profluent.bio