Professor Mohamed Shamji Assumes Presidency of EAACI as Congress 2026 Concludes in Istanbul

New leadership begins as the global allergy community advances the Vision Zero ambition of a future free from allergy and asthma burden

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) has successfully concluded its Annual Congress 2026 in Istanbul, bringing together 7,429 delegates from 110 countries under the theme "Vision Zero: A Future Free from Allergy and Asthma Burden."



Over four days of scientific exchange, collaboration and education, the Congress showcased the latest advances in allergy, asthma, and clinical immunology, with 2,420 scientific abstracts presented by researchers from around the world. The programme highlighted emerging developments in precision medicine, immunotherapy, disease prevention, environmental health, digital innovation and patient-centred care, reflecting the growing momentum towards reducing the global burden of allergic diseases.



A defining moment of the Congress took place during the General Assembly and Closing Ceremony, where Professor Mohamed Shamji officially assumed the Presidency of EAACI for the 2026–2028 term.



Professor Shamji succeeds Professor María José Torres, whose Presidency has been marked by a strong commitment to scientific excellence, international collaboration, and the advancement of EAACI's Vision Zero initiative.





"EAACI is entering a new era," said Professor Shamji. "My vision is to build a truly global Academy that connects experts, researchers, healthcare professionals and patients across continents, creating a dynamic ecosystem where knowledge, innovation, and collaboration flow without borders. By bringing together education, science, clinical guidance, and digital engagement on a single platform, we have an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and shape the future of allergy and clinical immunology worldwide."

Reflecting on her Presidency, Professor María José Torres said: "It has been a privilege to serve as EAACI President during a period of significant scientific progress and international collaboration. I am proud of the advances we have made together in strengthening our community and advancing our Vision Zero ambition. As I hand over the Presidency to Professor Shamji, I remain committed to supporting the Board and sharing my experience to help ensure that patients remain at the centre of everything we do."



The Congress demonstrated the strength and diversity of the global allergy community, bringing together clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patient representatives, and industry partners to exchange knowledge, establish new collaborations, and address some of the most pressing challenges facing patients and healthcare systems worldwide.



Throughout the meeting, discussions reinforced the importance of prevention, innovation and equitable access to care. Participants explored how advances in science and technology can be translated into meaningful improvements in patient outcomes while supporting the long-term ambition of substantially reducing the burden of allergic and respiratory diseases.



The Congress also marked the beginning of a new Executive Committee term. Now, as delegates depart Istanbul, the scientific advances, partnerships and collaborations established during the Congress will continue to shape research, clinical practice, and healthcare policy around the world. Under its new leadership, EAACI remains committed to advancing science, fostering education, supporting healthcare professionals, and improving the lives of patients affected by allergic diseases.



About EAACI



The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organisation dedicated to excellence in allergy and immunology. EAACI works to improve the health of people affected by allergic diseases through research, education, advocacy and the promotion of high-quality patient care.



Media contact:

communications@eaaci.org



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