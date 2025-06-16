Prof. Gang Zheng to Share Insights on Theranostic Lipid Nanoparticles in Exclusive BOC Sciences Webinar

BOC Sciences hosts Prof. Gang Zheng in a groundbreaking webinar on theranostic lipid nanoparticles for cancer medicine.

BOC Sciences announces an upcoming webinar featuring Prof. Gang Zheng, a senior scientist in nanomedicine and cancer theranostics. The webinar, titled "Theranostic Lipid Nanoparticles for Cancer Medicine," will take place this July, offering researchers and industry professionals cutting-edge insights into the development and application of lipid nanoparticles for combined therapy and diagnostics.

Event Details

Date: July 16th, 2025

Time: 10:00 EDT

Registration: Free via BOC Sciences Webinar Page

Webinar Highlights

During this session, Prof. Zheng — a senior scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Professor at the University of Toronto — will present his breakthrough work on porphyrin-lipid nanoparticles (porphysomes) and discuss:

l How porphysomes are transforming the LNP field

l Their dual role in targeted delivery and multimodal imaging (MRI, PET, SPECT)

l The clinical progress of porphysomes in cancer therapy

This webinar is a must-attend for professionals in pharmaceutical R&D, oncology, nanomedicine, and biomedical engineering. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the leading expert in cancer nanotheranostics and explore innovative strategies to bridge the gap between lab research and clinical implementation. The session will conclude with a live Q&A where the audience can ask questions, share insights, and receive valuable feedback to advance their projects.

"We aim to foster collaboration between academia and industry by sharing groundbreaking research," said the BOC Sciences marketing manager. "We are really honored to have Prof. Gang Zheng this year and believe his work will inspire innovations in cancer theranostics."

In the last few years, BOC Sciences has delivered a collection of impactful webinars featuring leading experts. These events often showcase the company's state-of-the-art offerings across critical life sciences sectors. Lipid nanoparticles and lipid-based solutions are particularly emphasized in this year's session.

BOC Sciences specializes in tailoring lipid nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery, gene delivery, and other sophisticated applications. Its liposome-based delivery systems provide robust technology platforms for the target delivery of therapeutics while its quality lipid derivatives greatly support research and industrial-scale production.

To learn more about BOC Sciences and its upcoming events, please visit https://www.bocsci.com/.

About BOC Sciences

BOC Sciences provides comprehensive solutions in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing, supporting researchers worldwide with high-quality chemicals, APIs, and custom services. BOC Sciences is committed to facilitating advancements in life sciences through educational initiatives like this webinar series.