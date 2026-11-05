Processa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 5, 2026

VERO BEACH, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing differentiated therapeutic programs for immunological and inflammatory diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming conferences.

Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Executive Chair of Processa’s Board of Directors, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, at 4 p.m. GMT and at the 9th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Members of the management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. A live webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors section of www.processapharmaceuticals.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available following the event dates.

In July 2026, Processa announced the acquisition of Vidya Therapeutics in a sign-and-close reverse merger and concurrent private placement financing of approximately $200 million, which established the foundation for the Company’s current clinical and pipeline strategy.

ABOUT PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS

Processa Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing differentiated therapeutic programs for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) diseases through a disciplined, science-driven development strategy. Following the acquisition of Vidya Therapeutics, Processa’s lead program is VT-7208, a potentially best-in-class oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) therapy designed to improve on efficacy and safety of earlier-generation BTKi programs. Processa is developing VT-7208 in food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and exploring additional immune-mediated diseases. Processa’s second program is a potentially best-in-class, preclinical oral neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antagonist being explored for treatment of immune-mediated diseases.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning Processa, Vidya, the concurrent private placement financing and the acquisition of Vidya by Processa (the “Transactions”) and other matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to the company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Transactions and the expected effects, perceived benefits or opportunities and related timing with respect to the Transactions; expectations regarding or plans for VT-7208, including its planned clinical trials, research and development programs and the expected timing for key milestones, including the release of clinical data; the potential benefits of VT-7208; expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the concurrent private placement financing; and the best-in-class potential of VT-7208 and the preclinical oral neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antagonist being developed by the company. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “aim,” “strategy,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the company or the Transactions will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” and in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 18, 2026 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by the company from time to time, as well as risk factors associated with companies, such as Vidya, that operate in the biotechnology industry. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The company does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in the company.

CONTACTS

Investors

Priyanka Shah

Elephant Head Communications

pshah@elephantheadcommunicationsllc.com

Media

Ryan Flinn

The Grace Group

ryan@gracegroup.us