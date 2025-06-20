Probiotics Market Size Accelerates by 14.14% CAGR to Reach USD 375.85 Billion by 2034

The global probiotics market size is valued at USD 100.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 114.31 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow reaching around USD 375.85 billion by 2034. This strong growth reflects a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.14% from 2025 to 2034.

Primarily, different factors are involved in the global probiotics market growth, such as growing awareness of gut health, increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, and rising instances of digestive concerns like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Moreover, the accelerating innovations in encapsulation and targeted delivery systems, enhanced regulatory support, are encouraging the development of the market.

Probiotics Market Highlights

• By 2024, the probiotics market will likely exceed USD 100.15 billion.

• Valuation is projected to hit USD 375.85 billion by 2034.

• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.14% starting from 2025 to 2034.

• Asia Pacific dominated the probiotics market share by 39% in 2024.

• North America is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.

• By product, the probiotic food & beverages segment led the market in 2024.

• By product, the probiotic dietary supplements segment is expected to grow fastest over the projected period.

• By ingredient, the bacteria segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By ingredient, the yeast segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• By end-use, the human probiotics segment dominated the probiotics market in 2024.

• By end-use, the animal probiotics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the studied years.

• By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

• By distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview

Mainly, probiotics are living microorganisms, usually bacteria and yeasts, which enable health benefits by consumed in proper amounts. The probiotics market is propelled by the rising consumer awareness of the health advantages linked with probiotics, especially for digestive and immune health. Furthermore, it is fueled by the growing adoption of preventive healthcare and the development of new probiotics strains with increased benefits. They are highly used in functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

Accelerating Applications in Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements: Major Potential

Probiotics are widely used in different functional foods and beverages such as Yogurt, cheese, other fermented dairy products, fruit juices, and fermented plant-based products like soy-based foods, and baked goods like muffins and healthy bars to improve nutritional value. They are also employed in various dietary supplements, including capsules, powders, tablets, and liquids.

The Probiotics Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the major revenue market share by 39% in 2024. The market is influenced by the growing middle class, rising disposable incomes, and robust conventional use of fermented foods in ASAP. Furthermore, this region of growing awareness about the link between gut health and comprehensive well-being is accelerating demand for probiotics.

One of the major growth-experiencing regions in ASAP is India, where a huge population is actively looking for products that improve health and well-being, such as probiotics, which are widely employed in digestion and enhancing immunity. As well as, there is a rise in cases of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), resulting in more demand for probiotic solutions.

Also, in China, the probiotics market is impacted by the growing health consciousness, accelerating shift towards preventive healthcare, increasing disposable incomes, and boosting innovations in delivery systems and strains.

North America is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Projected Period

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected timeframe. Due to the rising movement towards natural and preventive healthcare solutions, breakthroughs in delivery approaches, and an escalating demand for functional foods and supplements containing probiotics. This region is experiencing a wide range of applications from digestive health and immune health support to skin health and even strong bone health benefits.

The probiotics market in the US is driven by increased incorporation into everyday food and beverage items, making them more approachable and promoting them to consumers. Also, the market is seeking novel creations in probiotic strains and delivery approaches, boosting the range of applications over traditional supplements.

In Canada, a rising ongoing research and development into novel probiotic strains and their applications are resulting in novel product innovations and accelerating the growth of the market. Along with this, the regulations of Health Canada on product safety and quality are contributing to consumer belief in probiotics.

The Probiotics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type analysis

The probiotic food & beverages segment dominated the market in 2024. Nowadays, consumers are looking for food and beverages that support their complete well-being, and probiotics are considered a valuable means to a healthy diet. Also, probiotic-rich food and beverages are usually recognized as convenient and easy to consume in daily routines. Products like yogurt, kefir, and fermented milk drinks are easily available in retail shops.

On the other hand, the probiotic dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years. In 2025, the growing awareness about the link between gut health and overall health in consumers, including digestion, immunity, and mental health. This is fueling demand for probiotic supplements to support and enhance gut flora.

By ingredient type analysis

The bacteria segment dominated the probiotics market in 2024, due to the major share, especially strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. The robust scientific evidence supporting a positive impact on gut health, a significant issue for consumers. Bacteria-based probiotics benefit from well-developed and affordable production processes, making them easily accessible to consumers.

The yeast segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected timeframe. Around the globe, the growing awareness about gut health and rising conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea are accelerating the demand for yeast as a natural remedy.

By end-use type analysis

The human probiotics segment led the probiotics market in 2024. Majorly, the market is impelled by rising digestive disorders, growing awareness in consumers about gut health, and increased consumption of functional foods and beverages. Also, the growing advancements in probiotics research and development are boosting the market growth.

On the other hand, the animal probiotics segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. The segment is driven by the rising demand for animal protein, an increase in awareness about animal health, and the need for economical and ethical farming practices. Probiotics are widely adopted as natural alternatives to antibiotics in animal feed, resulting in better animal health, enhanced productivity, and reduced disease cases.

By distribution channel type analysis

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment led the probiotics market in 2024. This segment allows an all-purpose shopping experience, permitting consumers to buy probiotics with other groceries, which is more convenient for consumers. Also, they provide various brands, formulations, and price points, serving a broad spectrum of consumer choices.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow fastest in the projected period. While purchasing this segment allows convenient and easy access, along with a wide range of product choices, competitive pricing, and easy comparison of different brands, products.

Probiotics Market Companies:

• Arla Foods

• BioGaia

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Danone

• DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

• General Mills, Inc.

• i-Health, Inc.

• Lallemand Inc.

• Lifeway Foods Inc.

• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

• Kerry Group plc

• Nestle S.A.

• Probi AB

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In June 2025, Evvy, the precision women’s health company, launched women’s complete probiotic, enabling advanced 3-in-1 microbiome support for gut, urinary, and vaginal health.

• In June 2025, Gut-health start-up Sova Health launched Sova X, Asia’s foremost personalized gut health solution, which depends on each individual's specific microbiome.

• In April 2025, Zydus Wellness launched Complan Viemax, developed with protein, probiotics, the nutrition drinks, focused on supporting muscle mass, gut wellness, and overall immunity among adults.

• In February 2025, MicrobioTx, a young research-based gut microbiome company, launched a novel probiotic range for personalized wellness.

• In September 2024, ZBiotics, the biotechnology company, launched a sugar-to-fiber probiotic drink mix, the first product for the consumer market.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• The bioinformatics services market is valued at US$ 3.24 billion in 2024, expected to grow to US$ 3.71 billion in 2025, and reach around US$ 12.55 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5%.

• The prosthetics and orthotics market is estimated at US$ 6.6 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 6.89 billion in 2025, and projected to hit US$ 10.16 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.44%.

• The digital therapeutics market stands at USD 7.7 billion in 2024, growing to USD 9.84 billion in 2025, and is likely to reach USD 90.83 billion by 2034, with a strong CAGR of 27.8%.

• The non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 24.24 billion in 2025, and grow further to USD 71.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.74%.

• The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market is worth USD 56.77 billion in 2024, rising to USD 61.08 billion in 2025, and projected to grow to USD 118.12 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

• The invisible orthodontics market is calculated at USD 7.7 billion in 2024, growing to USD 9.91 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 96.27 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 28.54%.

• The orthodontics market is estimated at USD 7.65 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 8.98 billion in 2025, and expected to hit USD 38.21 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.45%.

• The diabetic neuropathy treatment market is valued at USD 4.71 billion in 2024, growing to USD 5.07 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.75%.

• The protein therapeutics market stands at US$ 375.3 billion in 2024, expected to grow to US$ 401.89 billion in 2025, and reach about US$ 740.07 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.08%.

• The malaria diagnostics market is calculated at USD 811.86 million in 2024, rising to USD 833.26 million in 2025, and forecast to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.64%.

Probiotics Market Segmentation

By Product

• Probiotic Food & Beverages

• Dairy Products

• Non-Dairy

• Cereals

• Baked Food

• Fermented Meat

• Dry Foods

• Probiotic Dietary Supplements

• Food Supplements

• Nutritional Supplements

• Specialty Supplements

• Infant Formula

• Animal Feed

By Ingredient

• Bacteria

• Yeast

By End-use

• Human Probiotics

• Animal Probiotics

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

• Online Stores

• Pharmacies / Drugstores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

