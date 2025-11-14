13 November 2025

Announcement no. 25

Private placement of 40,438,426 new shares fully subscribed – gross proceeds of approximately DKK 43 million to BioPorto A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 13 November 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), announces that the private placement of 40,438,426 new shares has been completed. The initiation of the private placement was announced in Announcement no. 24.

Jens Due Olsen, Chair of the Board of BioPorto, commented: “We greatly appreciate the strong support from both existing shareholders and new institutional and private investors, supplemented by a strong commitment from BioPorto’s Board and management. The private placement provides the financial flexibility to advance our strategic priorities, including completing data collection, submitting a pre-submission to the FDA, and initiating the Validation Study in BioPorto’s U.S. clinical trial, while strengthening our commercial platform. In determining the size of this placement, the Board considered the Company’s range of future financing options, primarily in the form of potential divestments of non-core assets supplemented with credit facilities. The decision taken ensures a balanced and prudent funding structure while covering the projected spending throughout 2026 and thereby positions the Company strongly for its journey towards positive cash flow in the second half of 2027.”

The aggregate subscription price for the 40,438,426 new shares of approximately DKK 43 million is scheduled to be paid no later than on 24 November 2025. Registration of the share capital increase will be made as soon as possible thereafter. BioPorto expects the new shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619) no later than 26 November 2025.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and management of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL) in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

