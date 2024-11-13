PreveCeutical’s Subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, Appoints President

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (“PreveCeutical” or the “Company”), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Dr. Mariya Georgieva as President effective on 11 November, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical commented “I am extremely pleased to have Dr. Georgieva become part of BioGene as we advance our siRNA therapy in diabetes and obesity. Her strengths and talent will be extremely valuable to the company moving forward.”

Dr. Georgieva is joining BioGene from AstraZeneca Ltd. In the UK where she has been Director, Diagnostic Alliances within Precision Medicine R&D since 2019. Prior to AstraZeneca she was with the Oxford-based startup ONI (OXFORD NANOIMAGING LTD.), UK as head of applications and business development. Dr. Georgieva holds a PhD in Biomedical Science from the University of Montpellier (France), where she has developed single-molecule fluorescence tools to study the interplay between epigenetic alterations and the biophysical properties of chromatin during development.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (“BioGene”) is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene’s expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia’s 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation’s commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

