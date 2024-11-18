PreveCeutical’s Subsidary, Biogene Therapeutics Announces Strategic Appointments: Dr. Linnea Olofsson as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Harry Parekh as Chief Research Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) (“PreveCeutical” or the “Company”), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. announce the appointments of Dr. Linnea Olofsson as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Dr. Harry Parekh as Chief Research Officer (CRO), effective 16 November, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of BioGene, commented:

“The appointments of Dr. Olofsson and Dr. Parekh are pivotal milestones for BioGene as we position ourselves at the forefront of scientific innovation and leadership in the life sciences sector. Harry’s visionary contributions to drug and gene delivery technologies, coupled with Linnea’s profound expertise and interdisciplinary approach, will undoubtedly propel our company into its next phase of growth and success.”

Dr. Harry Parekh: Driving Innovation in Drug and Gene Delivery Systems

Dr. Parekh, is a recognized leader in pharmaceutical chemistry, and its application in the formulation of advanced drug/gene delivery platform systems. His groundbreaking work at The University of Queensland’s School of Pharmacy leverages over two decades of experience; this spans the design, development and validation of innovative chemistries/formulations for tissue-targeted, controlled and sustained therapeutic delivery. His pursuits have focused on addressing critical challenges and bottlenecks impeding the translation of precision medicine for both rare and mainstream disease. As CRO, Dr. Parekh will oversee the validation and translation of BioGene’s innovative research platforms into real-world therapeutic applications, assuring the company’s technologies achieve maximum impact, benefit and reach for patients, globally.

Dr. Linnea Olofsson: Bridging Science and Strategy

Dr. Olofsson brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished biophysicist with expertise spanning oncology, molecular biology, CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, and advanced microscopy techniques. Her extensive knowledge of time-resolved microscopy and spectroscopy, single-molecule detection, and fluorescence super-resolution microscopy, structure-based drug design and dynamics, pharmacology and cell biology underpins her scientific acumen. Linnea’s interdisciplinary approach and collaborative work with Dr. Parekh have provided her with a comprehensive understanding of BioGene’s scientific priorities and opportunities for innovation.

Dr. Olofsson has demonstrated a remarkable ability to align complex scientific research with strategic objectives, facilitating the advancement of cutting-edge therapies. Her focus as CSO will be on steering BioGene’s scientific initiatives to align with its mission to deliver transformative treatments, ensuring robust scientific integrity and excellence.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (“BioGene”) is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene’s expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia’s 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation’s commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. & BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

“Stephen Van Deventer”

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer

(604) 306-9669

info@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the advancement of our siRNA therapy; and PreveCeutical’s aim to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry adversely affecting the future results or performance of PreveCeutical or BioGene. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230351

