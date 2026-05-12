PreveCeutical Closes Initial Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

ir@preveceutical.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 22, 2026, it has closed an initial tranche (the "") of its previously announced $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the ""), which Initial Tranche consisted of the issuance of 13,600,000 units (each, a "") of the Company at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $340,000.Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a "") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a "") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Initial Tranche (the ""), subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.10 or greater on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30day after the date on which the news release is disseminated (the "").In connection with the Initial Tranche Closing, the Company paid finders fees to three eligible finders comprised of $23,600 in cash and issued 944,000 finder's warrant (each, a ""). The Finder's Warrant are exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for two years from the Initial Tranche Closing, subject to the Acceleration Right.The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of the Initial Tranche to pay outstanding payables, for operating expenses and for general working capital purposes.PreveCeutical intends to close a second tranche for the remainder of the Offering in the coming weeks.All securities issued in relation to the Initial Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the Initial Tranche Closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws.The securities issued under the Offering, including those in the Initial Tranche, have not been and will not be registered under the United States, as amended (the ""), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer:+1 604 306 9669Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit