Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with IM8 on Track to Achieve $100M Annual Recurring Revenue by Year’s End

1st Half revenue grew 452.1% to $32.3 million YoY

IM8 achieved $5.9 million revenue in August 2025, representing a CAGR1 of over 3,100%

Prenetics increases FY2025 revenue guidance range of $85 – $100 million

Prenetics provides update on Bitcoin Treasury, adding a total of 228 Bitcoin, and accumulating 1 BTC daily

Prenetics to achieve break-even in Q1 2026, and EBITDA positive moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with recent business updates.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, remarked, “This quarter marks a pivotal moment for Prenetics as we demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic vision. The phenomenal growth of IM8, which is on track to achieve an unprecedented $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just our first year of operations, represents a milestone that is virtually unheard of in any industry. With IM8 currently generating $5.9 million in monthly revenue in August, we aim to hit $9 million per month by the end of the year, which would solidify our path to this extraordinary achievement. With such strong growth momentum, we believe we can build IM8 into one of the World's largest health and wellness brands in the coming years. Beyond the financial metrics, what makes me truly proud is the positive impact IM8 has had on so many people's health and wellness journeys - with over 8 million servings delivered and more than 300,000 customer orders, we are genuinely making a difference in people's lives.”

Danny further added, “We've embraced a new strategic philosophy focused on optimizing both health and wealth - just as IM8 enhances people's physical well-being, our disciplined Bitcoin treasury strategy is designed to enhance our financial well-being and create long-term value preservation for our shareholders. We are not just building a successful health sciences company; we are building a company that is forward-thinking and resilient. With a strong balance sheet of $90 million in cash and BTC, a clear path to profitability in early 2026, and multiple avenues for growth, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver significant and sustainable long-term value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights2

Revenue of $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 594.9% as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 233.5% as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 3 loss of $(4.1) million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.7% as compared to the first quarter of 2025.

loss of $(4.1) million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.7% as compared to the first quarter of 2025. Loss of $(10.9) million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted current assets4 were $90.3 million, including $63.5 million of cash. As of September 10, 2025, the Company held 228.42 Bitcoin5 with a value of $26.1 million and remained debt-free.

Second Quarter Business Unit Revenue Breakdown:

IM8 - $9.8 million (Increase of 70% over Q1)

Europa - $5.7 million

CircleDNA - $2.2 million

First Half 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $32.3 million in the first half 2025, an increase of 452.1% as compared to the first half 2024.

Gross profit of $13.2 million in the first half 2025, expanded by 166.4% as compared to the first half 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(8.7) million in the first half 2025, an increase of 45.4% as compared to the first half 2024.

Loss of $(19.8) million in the first half 2025, an increase of 30.2% as compared to the first half 2024.

First Half Business Unit Revenue Breakdown:

IM8 - $15.5 million

Europa - $12.0 million

CircleDNA - $4.8 million

_____________________

1 CAGR refers to the annualized rate derived by applying the standard CAGR formula to IM8’s eight-month revenue increase from December 2024 to August 2025.

2 Unless otherwise specified, financial figures in this press release denotes results from continuing operations, which excludes our divested ACT Genomics. Refer to section ACT Genomics Divestment on the divestment of ACT Genomics and related IFRS Accounting Standards.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as loss for the period excluding (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest income, (3) other finance costs, (4) income tax (credit)/expense, (5) amortization of deferred expenses, (6) equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (7) acquisition and transaction-related costs, (8) strategic realignment and discontinued products impact, (9) exchange gain or loss, net, (10) fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (11) fair value loss on warrant liabilities, (12) share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax, and (13) loss from discontinued operation, net of tax. These adjustments are made for items that may not be indicative of our business performance, including non-cash and/or non-recurring items.

4 Represents current assets, including estimated proceeds from the divestment of ACT Genomics in the form of $46.3 million to be settled in cash, cash and cash equivalents totaling $17.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of $10.5 million, and trade receivables of $1.8 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets as of June 30, 2025.

5 Bitcoin is classified as non-current intangible assets under IFRS Accounting Standards. Bitcoin holdings value is as of September 10, 2025.

Business Updates and Strategic Initiatives

IM8 Strong Business Momentum:

IM8 Health, a brand 100% wholly owned by Prenetics, has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing supplement brands globally since its launch in December 2024. The brand's high-profile status with David Beckham as its co-founding partner is further bolstered by its multi-year partnership with Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 1 tennis player and 2025 US Open champion, who serves as a global ambassador and Prenetics shareholder. The brand's marketing prowess was demonstrated during the US Open with an AI-powered Aryna Sabalenka video that went viral on Instagram, generating an extraordinary 233 million views. The campaign also featured prominently on the iconic Times Square billboard throughout the US Open and will continue running through the end of September, showcasing IM8's ability to capture global attention and drive brand awareness at scale.

IM8 has further strengthened its scientific advisory board with the addition of Dr. Darshan Shah, a leading regenerative medicine physician and longevity expert; Dr. Ara Suppiah, a renowned sports medicine specialist and performance optimization physician; and Simon Hill, a prominent nutritionist and plant-based nutrition advocate. Looking ahead, the company is very excited about its new upcoming products, which will be best-in-class from a science perspective, further strengthening IM8's position as a leader in premium nutrition and longevity solutions.

IM8 has demonstrated exceptional growth, with monthly net revenue surging from $581,000 in December 2024 to $5.9 million in August 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)1 of over 3,100%. This remarkable performance is underscored by strong underlying business fundamentals and a highly efficient customer acquisition strategy. In the first half of 2025, IM8 Health achieved a 80%+ new customer subscription rate and an average order value of $110, reflecting strong customer loyalty and high-value transactions. With a gross margin of 52% and a customer acquisition cost of $104 in the first half of 2025, the brand's unit economics are compelling, further evidenced by an implied LTV/CAC ratio of 4.8x. To date, IM8 has processed more than 300,000 customer orders and delivered more than 8 million servings of its flagship product, IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials, solidifying its position as a significant player in the crowded health and wellness market.

IM8 Health - Key Performance Indicators (1H 2025 unless otherwise indicated)

Metric Value August 2025 Revenue $5.9 million CAGR 3,100% New Customer Subscription Rate 80% Average Order Value $110.00 Gross Margin 52% Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) $104.00 Projected 12-Month Lifetime Value (LTV) ~$500 Implied LTV/CAC Ratio 4.8x Total Customer Orders 148,261 Total Customer Orders (up to September 11, 2025) 300,000+ Total Servings Served (up to September 11, 2025) 8 million+

Strategic Bitcoin Treasury Initiatives:

Leveraging our strong cash position and robust business fundamentals, we initiated a disciplined treasury reserve program in the second quarter, starting with an initial $20 million purchase of 187.42 BTC at an average price of $106,712 BTC in June 2025. This was followed by our programmatic daily accumulation of Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset, funded directly from our operating cash beginning on August 1, 2025. As of September 10, 2025, the company holds 228.42 BTC on its balance sheet, acquired at an overall average price of approximately $108,131 per BTC. At the current Bitcoin price of $115,105, this position reflects an unrealized gain of approximately $1.6 million, equating to an annualized yield of roughly 30% since the initiation of our program in June 2025.

Looking ahead, we plan to continue our disciplined approach with daily acquisitions of 1 BTC through the remainder of 20256, with expectations to further increase our accumulation rate in 2026 as our cash generation continues to strengthen. Additional purchase will be funded from available cash flows while maintaining prudent operating liquidity. This strategic move reflects our conviction in Bitcoin as a superior store of value and a compelling, non-correlated asset with significant long-term appreciation potential. By systematically converting a portion of our cash flows into Bitcoin, we are not only preserving our capital against inflationary pressures but also positioning Prenetics to capture the asymmetric upside of this emerging asset class. We believe this proactive and forward-thinking treasury management approach will enhance our financial strength and create substantial long-term value for our shareholders.

To further enhance transparency, we have launched a dedicated Bitcoin Treasury Analytics page, which provides real-time updates on our holdings and performance, available at: https://www.prenetics.com/btc

Business Outlook

Prenetics increases full-year 2025 guidance range of $85 - 100 million in revenue and expects to achieve breakeven by Q1 2026. Our combination of disciplined execution in consumer health, strengthening brand equity at IM8, a flexible capital markets posture, and strong balance sheet positions Prenetics to deliver significant growth.

Breakdown of Full-Year Business Unit Revenue Guidance:

IM8: $55 - $60 million

Europa: $20 - $25 million

CircleDNA: $10 - $15 million

ACT Genomics Divestment

We announced on June 18, 2025 on the divestment of ACT Genomics to Delta Electronics, Inc for a total transaction value of approximately $71.8 million, with a gross proceeds to Prenetics of $46.3 million as settlement. Closing is progressing as planned and is expected in Q4 2025. In line with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, ACT Genomics has been classified as a disposal group held for sale and a discontinued operation. Accordingly, its results are presented separately from continuing operations, and prior-period comparatives have been re-presented for consistency.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, one of the World’s fastest growing supplement brands, Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA, and CircleDNA, a leading direct-to-consumer DNA test. As the first consumer healthcare company to establish a Bitcoin treasury with its initial $20 million Bitcoin purchase and board-approved comprehensive Bitcoin strategy, Prenetics is pioneering the intersection of healthcare innovation and digital asset adoption. To learn more please visit www.prenetics.com and www.IM8health.com.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. Our guidance (including revenue ranges and breakdown timing) reflects management’s current estimates and assumptions as of the date of this release, is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “forecast,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Prior year/ period figures have been re-presented in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, as result of the ACT Genomics divestment, the Group has classified ACT Genomics as held for sale and discontinued operations in June 2025.

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measure, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations. This non-IFRS financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest income, (3) other finance costs, (4) income tax (credit)/expense, (5) amortization of deferred expenses, (6) equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (7) acquisition and transaction-related costs, (8) strategic realignment and discontinued products impact, (9) exchange gain or loss, net, (10) fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (11) fair value loss on warrant liabilities, (12) share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax, and (13) loss from discontinued operation, net of tax — items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/ or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company’s public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company’s non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of loss for the period under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA loss (Non-IFRS)”, “Revenue by business unit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of current assets under IFRS and adjusted current assets (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”)) June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025 2025 2024 (Restated)

(Restated)

Assets Property, plant and equipment $ 2,744 $ 3,256 $ 3,780 Intangible assets 273 380 488 Cryptocurrency assets 20,285 — — Goodwill 8,194 8,194 8,194 Interests in equity-accounted investees 66,693 67,038 67,396 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,103 1,103 1,103 Other non-current assets 449 451 451 Non-current assets 99,741 80,422 81,412 Deferred expenses — 1,492 3,549 Inventories 4,297 4,629 4,736 Trade receivables 1,845 1,669 1,372 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 8,151 6,280 7,488 Amount due from a disposal group 2,012 2,181 2,630 Amount due from a related company 21 3 3 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,462 10,562 10,562 Cash and cash equivalents 17,249 43,153 45,406 Current assets 44,037 69,969 75,746 Assets classified as held for sale 55,328 55,806 59,044 Total assets $ 199,106 $ 206,197 $ 216,202 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities $ 5 $ 44 $ 25 Warrant liabilities 875 237 175 Lease liabilities 1,048 1,381 1,760 Other non-current liabilities 228 229 230 Non-current liabilities 2,156 1,891 2,190 Trade payables 4,958 3,364 2,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,692 8,173 7,099 Contract liabilities 6,623 6,169 6,475 Lease liabilities 1,526 1,619 1,691 Tax payable 13 13 13 Current liabilities 21,812 19,338 17,285 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 24,246 23,870 25,370 Total liabilities 48,214 45,099 44,845 Equity Share capital 20 20 19 Reserves 119,880 129,232 137,754 Amounts recognized in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity relating to assets classified as held for sale 31,082 31,936 33,673 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 150,982 161,188 171,446 Non-controlling interests (90 ) (90 ) (89 ) Total equity 150,892 161,098 171,357 Total equity and liabilities $ 199,106 $ 206,197 $ 216,202





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”) unless otherwise indicated) Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

2025 2024 (Restated)

Continuing operations Revenue $ 32,276 $ 5,846 Direct costs (19,099 ) (899 ) Gross profit 13,177 4,947 Other income and other net gain 8 1,101 Selling and distribution expenses6 (9,590 ) (2,750 ) Research and development expenses6 (3,219 ) (4,801 ) Administrative and other operating expenses6 (18,803 ) (12,969 ) Loss from operations (18,427 ) (14,472 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (100 ) (141 ) Fair value loss on warrant liabilities (700 ) (87 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (409 ) (671 ) Other finance costs (141 ) (19 ) Loss before taxation (19,777 ) (15,390 ) Income tax credit 13 208 Loss from continuing operations (19,764 ) (15,182 ) Discontinued operation Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax7 (3,979 ) (5,015 ) Loss for the period (23,743 ) (20,197 ) Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees (294 ) — Gain on revaluation of intangible assets 285 — Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 397 (771 ) Total comprehensive expense for the period $ (23,355 ) $ (20,968 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (22,800 ) $ (19,290 ) Non-controlling interests (943 ) (907 ) $ (23,743 ) $ (20,197 ) Total comprehensive expense attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (22,423 ) $ (19,926 ) Non-controlling interests (932 ) (1,042 ) $ (23,355 ) $ (20,968 ) Loss per share: Basic (1.74 ) (1.58 ) Diluted (1.74 ) (1.58 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (1.51 ) (1.24 ) Diluted (1.51 ) (1.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 13,126,271 12,219,121 Diluted 13,126,271 12,219,121





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”) unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2025 2025 2024 (Restated)

(Restated)

Continuing operations Revenue $ 17,680 $ 14,596 $ 2,544 Direct costs (10,391 ) (8,708 ) (358 ) Gross profit 7,289 5,888 2,186 Other income and other net gain (196 ) 204 448 Selling and distribution expenses6 (5,457 ) (4,133 ) (1,662 ) Research and development expenses6 (1,212 ) (2,007 ) (2,498 ) Administrative and other operating expenses6 (10,489 ) (8,314 ) (6,676 ) Loss from operations (10,065 ) (8,362 ) (8,202 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (100 ) — (141 ) Fair value loss on warrant liabilities (637 ) (63 ) (168 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (87 ) (322 ) (377 ) Other finance costs (65 ) (76 ) (15 ) Loss before taxation (10,954 ) (8,823 ) (8,903 ) Income tax credit/(expense) 33 (20 ) 5 Loss from continuing operations (10,921 ) (8,843 ) (8,898 ) Discontinued operation Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax7 (1,806 ) (2,173 ) (2,248 ) Loss for the period (12,727 ) (11,016 ) (11,146 ) Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees (258 ) (36 ) — Gain on revaluation of intangible assets 285 — — Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 294 103 (340 ) Total comprehensive expense for the period $ (12,406 ) $ (10,949 ) $ (11,486 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (12,410 ) $ (10,390 ) $ (10,722 ) Non-controlling interests (317 ) (626 ) (424 ) $ (12,727 ) $ (11,016 ) $ (11,146 ) Total comprehensive expense attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics $ (12,180 ) $ (10,243 ) $ (10,925 ) Non-controlling interests (226 ) (706 ) (561 ) $ (12,406 ) $ (10,949 ) $ (11,486 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.94 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.88 ) Diluted (0.94 ) (0.80 ) (0.88 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (0.82 ) (0.68 ) (0.73 ) Diluted (0.82 ) (0.68 ) (0.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 13,247,315 13,003,881 12,222,337 Diluted 13,247,315 13,003,881 12,222,337





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”))



Reconciliation of loss for the period under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

2025 2024 (Restated)

Loss for the period under IFRS $ (23,743 ) $ (20,197 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,248 1,311 Interest income (731 ) (1,047 ) Other finance costs 141 19 Income tax credit (13 ) (208 ) EBITDA under IFRS (23,098 ) (20,122 ) Amortization of deferred expenses 3,549 4,133 Equity-settled share-based payment expenses 3,054 3,319 Acquisition and transaction-related costs 1,799 798 Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact 10 37 Exchange gain or loss, net 841 (34 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 100 141 Fair value loss on warrant liabilities 700 87 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 409 671 Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax 3,979 5,015 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ (8,657 ) $ (5,955 )





Three Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2025 2025 2024 (Restated)

(Restated)

Loss for the period under IFRS $ (12,727 ) $ (11,016 ) $ (11,146 ) Depreciation and amortization 617 631 517 Interest income (309 ) (422 ) (522 ) Other finance costs 65 76 15 Income tax (credit)/expense (33 ) 20 (5 ) EBITDA under IFRS (12,387 ) (10,711 ) (11,141 ) Amortization of deferred expenses 1,492 2,057 2,045 Equity-settled share-based payment expenses 1,887 1,167 1,464 Acquisition and transaction-related costs 1,674 125 798 Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact 8 2 29 Exchange gain or loss, net 564 277 82 Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 100 — 141 Fair value loss on warrant liabilities 637 63 168 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 87 322 377 Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax 1,806 2,173 2,248 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ (4,132 ) $ (4,525 ) $ (3,789 )





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED

Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”))



Revenue by business unit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 (Restated) Continuing operations CircleDNA $ 4,752 $ 5,846 IM8 15,486 — Europa 12,038 — $ 32,276 $ 5,846





Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 (Restated) (Restated) Continuing operations CircleDNA $ 2,210 $ 2,542 $ 2,544 IM8 9,754 5,732 — Europa 5,716 6,322 — $ 17,680 $ 14,596 $ 2,544





Reconciliation of current assets under IFRS and adjusted current assets (Non-IFRS) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Restated) Current assets under IFRS $ 44,037 $ 75,747 Estimated cash proceeds from the divestment of ACT Genomics 46,305 — Adjusted current assets (Non-IFRS) $ 90,342 $ 75,747

_____________________

6 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses from continuing operations as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 (Restated) Continuing operations Selling and distribution expenses $ 2 $ — Research and development expenses 578 1,567 Administrative and other operating expenses 1,425 1,706 Total employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses $ 2,005 $ 3,273





Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 (Restated) (Restated) Continuing operations Selling and distribution expenses $ 1 $ 1 $ — Research and development expenses 111 467 810 Administrative and other operating expenses 968 457 629 Total employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses $ 1,080 $ 925 $ 1,439



7 ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited (“ACT Genomics”) are classified as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations (“IFRS 5”). In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of the discontinued operation have been presented separately from the continuing operations in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.