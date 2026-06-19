Premier Biotech Broadens Product Portfolio With NexScreen and TransMed Acquisitions

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) drug and alcohol testing solutions provider, Premier Biotech (“Premier” or the “Company”), announced the acquisitions of NexScreen and TransMed. These strategic acquisitions expand Premier’s global footprint and online presence, enhance the Company’s product portfolio and deepen customer relationships across healthcare, government and workplace markets.

NexScreen provides point-of-care diagnostic testing solutions to customers across the United States, Australia and New Zealand. TransMed offers a broad catalog of drug testing products and laboratory supplies to +1,000 direct customer accounts, supported by its e-commerce platform and an extensive international network of manufacturers, suppliers and resellers. Together, these acquisitions significantly strengthen Premier’s ability to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end suite of solutions to its growing global customer base.

“Partnering with Premier Biotech is an exciting next step for NexScreen, and we look forward to bringing Premier’s full solution set to our customers,” said John Debrovner, CEO of NexScreen. “Premier’s robust portfolio is unmatched, and we are thrilled to offer their oral fluid, laboratory and technology solutions to our markets.”

“Since 2008, we’ve built our reputation as a trusted partner by offering a wide variety of high-quality solutions at competitive prices,” added Ted Bernhardt, owner of TransMed. “Teaming up with Premier enables us to deliver even greater innovation, expanded offerings and enhanced support to our customers.”

“These acquisitions represent another step forward in our growth strategy,” said Premier CEO Matt Michalik. “NexScreen expands our presence in Australia and New Zealand, while deepening our core markets. TransMed’s broad product catalog, strong e-commerce platform, strategic vendor relationships and customer-first approach make it a strong strategic and cultural fit. We believe these partnerships will deliver meaningful benefits to our customers and our business.”

With the addition of NexScreen and TransMed, Premier Biotech has completed seven acquisitions since partnering with ACP in November 2022. The Company will continue to pursue additional acquisition and collaboration opportunities to further accelerate growth. The ACP team of Rob Langley, Ervin Cash, Matt Bowen and Sarah Mahosky worked alongside Premier management on the transactions.

About Premier Biotech

Premier Biotech delivers rapid and innovative diagnostic solutions that promote health, safety and compliance. The Company is a leading provider of proprietary oral fluid (OralTox® and OT-Scan®) and other products, services and technology solutions designed to simplify and provide a seamless end-to-end experience for customers. Premier differentiates itself through its fully integrated service offering that is augmented with high levels of service, technical expertise and configurability. The Company’s integrated offering is utilized in workplace (pre-employment and post-employment), government (child and family services, probation, parole, corrections, law enforcement and DOT) and healthcare settings. For more information, visit innovation.premierbiotech.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $3.2 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

Media Inquiries

Katie Noggle

216-505-6463

knoggle@aligncp.com