Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place in New York City September 14-16, 2026.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, Charles Morris, MBChB, MRCP. Chief Medical Officer, Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Bryant Lim, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline features highly selective KAT6A degraders and JAK2V617F mutant selective inhibitors -- new approaches to clinically validated targets with transformative potential for patients. We are leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to create and develop next generation degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) with novel payloads. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. For more information, visit preludetx.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Doody

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Prelude Therapeutics

484.639.7235

RDoody@preludetx.com

