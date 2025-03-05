SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

March 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in Miami, FL on March 11, 2025.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, and Bryant Lim, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline is comprised of several novel drug candidates including first-in-class, highly selective IV and oral SMARCA2 degraders, and a potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor. We are also leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover, develop and commercialize next generation degrader antibody conjugates (Precision ADCs) with partners. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. For more information, visit preludetx.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Doody
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Prelude Therapeutics
484.639.7235
RDoody@preludetx.com

Delaware Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac