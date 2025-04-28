PredxBio and Hamamatsu Photonics Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Spatial Biology Solutions for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development

PITTSBURGH and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PredxBio, a pioneer in AI-powered spatial biomarker discovery, today announced a strategic collaboration with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a global leader in imaging technologies. The partnership unites Hamamatsu's advanced MoxiePlex™ multiplex immunofluorescence imaging system with PredxBio's SpaceIQ™ spatial analytics platform to deliver an integrated workflow tailored to basic and translational research tailored to immuno-oncology.

Launched in late 2024, Hamamatsu's MoxiePlex™ is a research use only platform that captures up to 10 fluorescent markers simultaneously, enabling precise spatial mapping of proteins on cancer and immune cells within the tumor microenvironment. Designed to support the complex needs of spatial proteomics research while maintaining workflow simplicity, MoxiePlex may in the future be developed for clinical applications, especially in areas like immunotherapy response profiling.

"This partnership reflects a shared vision to unlock the true potential of spatial proteomics through innovation and accessibility," said James Butler, VP of Marketing at Hamamatsu Corporation (the US subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics). "With MoxiePlex and SpaceIQ™ combined, we're delivering a solution that meets the demands of advanced cancer research today, while paving the way for future development of clinical integrations."

By combining the high-resolution imaging capabilities of MoxiePlex™ with the explainable, multi-modal analytics of SpaceIQ™, the joint offering creates a streamlined, plug-and-play ecosystem. Researchers can move from image capture to actionable insights—such as spatial immune cell profiling, pathway activation analysis, and biomarker stratification—with unprecedented speed, clarity, and scalability.

"We're excited to partner with Hamamatsu to bridge the gap between image generation and spatial intelligence," said Dr. Dusty Majumdar, CEO of PredxBio. "Our joint solution makes it possible to explore not only what proteins are expressed, but where and how they drive disease biology—empowering researchers and drug developers with insights that matter."

PredxBio and Hamamatsu are jointly committed to simplifying spatial workflows while enhancing biological resolution. The integration supports spatially resolved proteomic data in support of translational research, biomarker validation, and clinical trial optimization.

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a spatial analytics company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, powering next-generation cancer therapeutics with its AI-driven spatial biomarkers. PredxBio's proprietary approaches delve into the mechanism of action of drugs and predict patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy. By transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights – and revealing the network biology of cancer – PredxBio is setting new standards for biomarker discovery and clinical research. In partnership with leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, PredxBio is accelerating drug discovery and advancing personalized medicine to impact cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.predxbio.com innovation.

About Hamamatsu Photonics



Hamamatsu Photonics is a global photonics technology leader offering cutting-edge imaging and optical systems. Its MoxiePlex™ is a 10-color multiplex immunofluorescence imaging platform for research use that is designed to advance spatial proteomics research —starting with immuno-oncology and expanding into broader pathology applications.

