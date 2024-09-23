Precision Quantomics Inc. Awarded NIH STTR Grant to Address Health Disparities through Quantitative Physiological Database and Precision Systems Modeling

SPOKANE, WA – Precision Quantomics Inc., a leader in proteomics and precision systems modeling, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant in collaboration with Washington State University (WSU) from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This significant federal funding, awarded on August 11, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for the company as it embarks on a groundbreaking project titled “Addressing Health Disparities through a Quantitative Physiological Database and Precision Systems Modeling.”

The grant is a testament to Precision Quantomics’ commitment to advancing health equity by addressing critical gaps in drug development and clinical research. The project, led by Principal Investigators Bhagwat Prasad and Christy Watson, aims to develop a comprehensive database that captures physiological data across diverse populations, which are often underrepresented in clinical trials. This initiative is particularly timely, as recent studies and regulatory guidelines highlight the importance of including diverse populations in clinical research to ensure that new drugs and treatments are safe and effective for all individuals, regardless of their demographic background.

“Receiving this STTR grant from the NIH is a monumental achievement for Precision Quantomics,” said Prasad, Chief Scientific Officer at Precision Quantomics and Professor at the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “The successful completion of the proposed work will be a crucial milestone in our efforts to develop more accurate mathematical models for predicting the safety and efficacy of drugs, particularly for populations that have been historically underrepresented in clinical trials. The data generated through this initiative will pave the way for more personalized and equitable healthcare solutions.”

The project will utilize Precision Quantomics’ expertise in quantitative proteomics to build the UpDTP (Underrepresented Population Drug Target Protein) database, which will encompass a wide range of drug target proteins relevant to novel drug modalities. This database will serve as a critical resource for pharmaceutical companies, academic researchers, and regulatory agencies, enabling more accurate predictions of drug safety and efficacy in populations that have historically been overlooked in clinical trials.

Furthermore, the project will explore the development of innovative, population-specific, in vitro reagents (PQ-ivR), targeting underrepresented populations. These reagents will be instrumental in translating in vitro data to in vivo predictions, providing a more reliable basis for evaluating drug responses in diverse patient groups.

With this STTR grant, Precision Quantomics is well-positioned to further its mission of reducing health disparities and improving drug development processes. The company anticipates that the success of this project will lay a strong foundation for future funding opportunities, including potential matching funds from the Health Sciences and Services Authority (HSSA) of Spokane County, as well as upcoming applications for the STTR II/SBIR II programs.

"We’re honored to receive the NIH STTR grant, which will allow us to advance drug development by creating a comprehensive physiological database,” said Chandima Bandaranayaka, CEO at Precision Quantomics. “This project will enhance our ability to predict drug safety and efficacy across diverse patient groups, ultimately contributing to better, more reliable treatments for everyone,"

“This project takes a small but decisive step towards improving drug development infrastructure, helping ensure researchers have the tools to develop safe and effective therapies,” said Christy Watson, Director of Operations at Precision Quantomics.

About Precision Quantomics Inc.

Founded in 2020 with the vision to accelerating the drug development process with the slogan “Better medicine through better solutions”, Precision Quantomics Inc. specializes in the integration of quantitative proteomics into pharmacokinetic modeling to address critical gaps in drug safety and efficacy. The company’s innovative approach leverages cutting-edge technology to create tools and resources that enhance the predictability and inclusivity of drug development processes. For more information, visit www.precisionquantomics.com.

