Precision Neuroscience™ Partners With UChicago Medicine Researchers to Advance Brain–Computer Interface Research

The collaboration expands Precision's clinical research network, deepening investigation into AI-driven neural cursor control and neuroprosthetics

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, and researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine) have launched a clinical partnership to advance two interconnected areas of neuroscience research: AI-driven sensorimotor function and neuroprosthetics.

Precision’s Layer 7™ is a high-density, microelectrode array that captures neural activity with groundbreaking spatial resolution—transforming the brain’s surface into a highly precise data stream. Precision’s FDA 510(k) clearance enables researchers to continuously capture this neural data in high resolution for up to 30 days. By leveraging AI models, Precision is able to translate this brain activity into code that can be used to inform motor function restoration.

Dr. Peter Warnke and Dr. Charles Greenspon, who lead the clinical research team at UChicago Medicine Sensorimotor Bionics Group, bring specialized expertise in functional neurosurgery and neuroscience to their respective research programs. The institution has been at the forefront of human BCI investigation for more than a decade, participating in landmark early-stage clinical trials that helped establish the scientific foundation of the field.

“With Precision's BCI technology, our team can now capture rich neural data without damaging the brain, giving us new ways to study how it understands and generates movement,” said Dr. Peter Warnke, director of stereotactic and functional neurosurgery and professor of neurological surgery at UChicago Medicine. “This research could help us better understand the planning and execution of physical actions and can ultimately inform assistive technology devices or neurorehabilitation.”

The partnership adds UChicago Medicine to Precision’s growing clinical research network, composed of deeply knowledgeable, specialized institutions that have the capacity to turn the data Precision’s system generates into clinical meaning and tangible patient outcomes.

“For people with ALS or brainstem stroke, the loss of movement and speech isn’t just a deficit—it is isolation,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Precision Neuroscience. “We have very few tools today that can meaningfully address the damage caused by these conditions. Our partnership with UChicago Medicine is advancing our understanding of these conditions while helping us turn the neural data we collect into actionable clinical insights. Together, this work is bringing us closer to restoring what's been lost for this population.”

To date, Precision has tested its device in more than 80 patients and raised $180 million from leading investors.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .