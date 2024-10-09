Precipio Expands Bloodhound™ MPN Panel by Adding CALR Mutation Subtyping

The unique assay enables laboratories to provide clinicians with more informed treatment decisions for their patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces the launch of a new version of its Bloodhound MPN (Myeloproliferative Neoplasm) panel that is now able to distinguish between CALR type 1 and type 2 mutations. The CALR mutation data plays a critical role in disease prognosis and therapeutic decision-making. This differentiation aligns with the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines released in August of this year ( Version 2.2024—August 8, 2024 ).



This is the only quantitative PCR-based panel of its kind on the market that distinguishes between CALR Type 1 and Type 2 alongside the other genes relevant to the molecular evaluation of MPN.

“As science and discovery constantly evolve the diagnostic world, Precipio is committed to maintaining its competitive advantage and being at the forefront of our industry,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio CEO. “Our customers and their patients will continue to benefit from access to cutting-edge technologies combined with the highest clinical value, enhancing patient care.”

Clinical Significance of CALR Subtyping in MPN Management

The inclusion of CALR mutation subtyping is a direct response to the evolving landscape of MPN patient care where understanding the specific type of CALR mutation can influence treatment strategies and outcomes.

The CALR gene mutation is prevalent in various myeloproliferative neoplasms and plays a critical role in disease prognosis and therapeutic decision-making. The distinction between CALR type 1 and type 2 can indicate the severity of disease progression (prognosis) and inform the physician on the specific treatment needed to suit the patient’s situation. Furthermore, for patients with dual mutations (e.g. JAK2 & CALR), the identification of the subtype CALR mutation present can impact the selection of targeted therapies.

With the recent updates from the NCCN, healthcare providers are looking for more detailed information regarding CALR mutations, allowing them to better manage MPN patient care. Precipio’s new Bloodhound MPN assay provides them with exactly what they need to help specify an MPN subtype and to determine which CALR-positive patients may respond to CALR-targeted therapies.

Please click here for more information about Precipio’s Bloodhound MPN panel and the new CALR subtyping capabilities or contact us at contact@precipiodx.com .

About Precipio

Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

