Positive Adherence Impact of IPUMP® Connected Assistant for Sublingual Liquid Allergen Immunotherapy Treatment

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy therapeutics, will present positive results from its SPEED survey at the upcoming CFA congress (Congrès Francophone d’Allergologie, the French congress of allergology) in Paris (France) April 15-18, 2025. The survey highlights both the impact of the iPUMP® connected assistant and its strong adoption among patients undergoing sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy (SLIT) treatment.





iPUMP®, developed in conjunction with Aptar Digital Health, supports adherence to Stallergenes Greer’s personalised SLIT treatments, by ensuring patients adopt the correct dosing technique, duration and frequency of treatment. This innovative and easy-to-use tool is connected to a companion mobile application and provides direct access to the treatment protocol prescribed to each patient by their physician.

The two-step SPEED survey*, which measured the impact of the iPUMP® on patient adherence and observance to SLIT treatment, showed a 15% increase in observance for patients using iPUMP®.

Moreover, for children aged 5-12, parental involvement in treatment administration dropped from 50% to 28% over three months, while the proportion of children independently taking their medication rose from 24% to 58%. Notably, 90% of parents felt reassured by the connected assistant, with half feeling completely at ease with treatment administration, compared to 36% in the non-iPUMP® group.

“Findings of the SPEED survey underscore the role of connected health solutions in improving both treatment adherence and patient confidence, which are key elements in achieving successful therapeutic outcomes,” said Elena Rizova, Chief Medical Officer. “Innovation is at the heart of what we do and iPUMP®, by catering to the needs expressed by patients and healthcare professionals, meets their expectations and provides a solution to enhance treatment management and overall allergy care.”

Marcus Bates, VP Business Development & Global Head of Respiratory at Aptar Digital Health, commented, “The strong results of the SPEED survey pave the way for wider adoption of digital and connected solutions for allergy management, enabling new patients to access a simple, easy-to-use solution that can help track adherence and stay engaged to achieve better health outcomes.”

By integrating digital health capabilities, Stallergenes Greer continues to drive forward its mission to develop precise, patient-centric solutions which empower individuals and improve treatment outcomes.

The results of the SPEED survey establish a strong foundation for the broader adoption of iPUMP®, supporting Stallergenes Greer’s commitment to innovation for the benefit of patients, caregivers and the medical community.

ABOUT IPUMP®

iPUMP®, developed in conjunction with Aptar Digital Health, is the first connected assistant in allergology, designed for patients initiating sublingual liquid AIT treatment with Stallergenes Greer. Launched in February 2023 in France, it has been used by a total of 9,097 patients to date.

iPUMP® features a connected pressure sensor that converts the applied force into an audible signal once the threshold is reached, confirming the treatment intake. An integrated timer marks the end of the daily dose according to the prescription, and a light indicator confirms the daily intake.

Use by children should be supervised by an adult.

This innovative and easy-to-use tool is connected to a companion mobile application and provides direct access to the personalised treatment protocol prescribed by the doctor.

iPUMP® helps support patients in improving treatment adherence to optimise impact while offering a history-tracking function for precise medication monitoring.

ABOUT APTAR DIGITAL HEALTH

Aptar Pharma’s Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, Software-as-Medical-Device, connected drug delivery systems, advanced data analysis services, and patient onboarding and training solutions to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries.

For more information, visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

*SPEED real-life study (conducted by AplusA for Stallergenes Greer, carried out between 29 May and 29 November 2024, based on an online questionnaire. The objective was to measure the impact perceived by patients, after 3 months of treatment with AIT, with the use of the iPUMP® connected assistant. 104 paediatric patients aged over 5 years and 77 adolescent and adult patients aged over 13 years).

