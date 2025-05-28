SUBSCRIBE
Portal Access, Inc. Announces the closing of $7 Million Series A Financing Round to Support FDA Approval and Limited Market Launch of Next-Generation Chemotherapy Port

MIAMI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Access, Inc., a medical device start-up company pioneering next-generation advanced vascular access solutions for oncology, announced the successful closing of a $7 million Series A financing round today. The round was fully subscribed, reflecting strong investor support for the company's vision and technology. Over 80% of the round was led by U.S physician investors including oncologists, interventional radiologists, cardiologists, vascular surgeons and others, in addition to a partnership from a U.S based venture capital fund; underscoring strong clinical conviction and belief in the device's potential to modernize cancer care drug delivery.

The funds will support regulatory activities and the planned 510(k) submission for approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Flexi-Port SLF-TANL, a novel subcutaneous port designed to simplify vascular access for oncology patients and a limited market launch. 510(k) submission is expected July 2025 and U.S market launch is anticipated in early 2026. The device is intended to enhance usability, reduce complexity, broaden accessibility and decrease costs.

Dr. Michael Tal, Founder and CEO of PorTal Access Inc. says "Closing this funding round represents an important milestone as we work toward regulatory approval. Flexi-Port SLF-TANL is engineered with a focus on simplicity, stability, and scalability — likely to support more efficient workflows in oncology access settings. It's a solution for both clinicians and patients and created with the most optimal patient outcome and experience in mind."

Despite being the standard of care, it is estimated that nearly half of cancer patients do not receive a chemo-port due to various reasons like delay in treatment. By simplifying access and potentially enabling placement in additional care settings, The Flexi-Port SLF-TANL device may help reduce treatment delays, procedural risks, and overall healthcare costs — improving the patient experience and operational efficiency across cancer care delivery.

"I have used the Flexi-Port SLF-TANL to provide chemotherapy in some of the most vulnerable patients and it has consistently exceeded expectations," says Matthew Ostroff, RN, MSN, AGACNP, VABC, a pioneer in the field of bedside vascular access. "Its innovative self-tunneling technology is a revolutionary advancement offering a less invasive option that can be placed safely at the bedside or in an outpatient setting. From a clinical perspective, this technology has the potential to transform the standard of care in port placement – offering patients a more dignified, convenient, and compassionate experience at a time when it matters most."

Angela Dotson, Executive VP of Business Development at PorTal Access, Inc. said, "In my career, I have never witnessed this level of enthusiasm from physicians for a medical technology. During our Series A round, the demand for the Flexi-Port SLF-TANL was overwhelming—$6 million of our funding came directly from individual physician investors. This type of physician-driven investment is both remarkable and virtually unprecedented. From a market development perspective, the response has been equally compelling. We are seeing significant interest from clinics and hospitals across the country, many of which are already preparing to integrate the Flexi-Port SLF-TANL into their practice as soon as it becomes available. They've been waiting more than 30 years for an innovation like this. Today, we are one step closer to delivering this transformative solution to clinicians and their patients."

About PorTal Access, Inc.:

PorTal Access, Inc. is committed to designing solutions that aim to reduce complications currently associated with chemo port placement while offering a safe and minimally invasive option for bedside or in an outpatient setting. Flexi-Port SLF-TANL is currently not available for sale.

For more information or to be added to our market launch, please contact:

Angela Dotson

Executive VP Business Development

540-817-5515

angeladotson@blakebrookeventures.com

