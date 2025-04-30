SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PolyPid to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 14, 2025

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
Conference Call:https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI326905131be34ceda978c4ff2ca7a54d
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bqgwfbps


About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts: 

PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
Britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


