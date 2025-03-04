SUBSCRIBE
PolyPid to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

March 4, 2025 | 
PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference taking place in Dana Point, California, from March 17-18, 2025.

PolyPid’s fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT via the conference platform using the following link.

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid around the conference should contact their ROTH representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

