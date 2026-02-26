SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PolyPid Announces Participation in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place during March 2026.

Citizens 2026 Life Sciences Conference

Investors who wish to meet with PolyPid management should contact their Citizens representative to request a one-on-one meeting.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

  • Date: March 23, 2026, at 12:30 PM PT
  • Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA
  • Format: Fireside chat

Investors who wish to meet with PolyPid management should contact their Roth representative to request a one-on-one meeting.

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid’s lead product, D-PLEX₁₀₀, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Arx Investor Relations
North American Equities Desk
polypid@arxhq.com


Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel