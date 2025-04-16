Polycarbin and Grenova Join Forces to Advance Closed-Loop Sustainability in Life Science Labs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Grenova, a global leader in sustainable laboratory technologies, and Polycarbin, a trailblazer in circular economy solutions for single-use scientific consumables, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration unites Grenova’s technologies for washing and reusing plastic consumables with Polycarbin’s closed-loop recycling infrastructure, creating an integrated solution that extends the life of lab plastics and diverts them from landfills and incinerators. Together, these companies will offer a powerful platform that integrates reuse and recycling to significantly reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions.

The partnership is centered around three key sustainability objectives.

Waste Diversion : By integrating Grenova’s washing solutions with Polycarbin’s recycling platform, laboratories can reuse pipette tips an average of 10 times before they are recycled—dramatically increasing material productivity and reducing plastic waste.

: By integrating Grenova’s washing solutions with Polycarbin’s recycling platform, laboratories can reuse pipette tips an average of 10 times before they are recycled—dramatically increasing material productivity and reducing plastic waste. Reduced Dependence on Fossil Fuels : The re-use and recycling model directly addresses the Life Sciences industry’s reliance on virgin plastics. By offering a seamless, circular alternative, Grenova and Polycarbin help labs lower their carbon footprint and reduce demand for fossil fuel-based polymers.

: The re-use and recycling model directly addresses the Life Sciences industry’s reliance on virgin plastics. By offering a seamless, circular alternative, Grenova and Polycarbin help labs lower their carbon footprint and reduce demand for fossil fuel-based polymers. Evidence Based Sustainability: Customers can quantify their environmental impact using Grenova’s Sustainability Impact Calculator and Polycarbin’s ISO-compliant Carbin Counter™. These tools enable tracking of emission reductions, plastic waste diversion, and water conservation, providing verified metrics for reporting and decision-making.

“This partnership provides labs with the ability to reduce their carbon footprint through a reduce, reuse, and recycle framework,” said James O’Brien, CEO of Polycarbin. “By embracing circularity and extended producer responsibility, we’re enabling scientific institutions to mitigate carbon emissions—turning waste into a valuable resource and transforming sustainability into a competitive advantage.”

“Sustainability in Life Sciences requires more than just good intentions—it requires action,” said Katherine Marrs, CEO of Grenova. “This partnership reflects the shared mission of both organizations to empower scientists with solutions that promote environmental stewardship and help organizations achieve their sustainability goals.”

About Grenova

Grenova® is a sustainability company dedicated to revolutionizing the Life Sciences industry by drastically reducing waste through the washing and reuse of consumable plastics. Grenova empowers laboratories worldwide to adopt eco-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and maximize sustainability impact. For more information, visit grenova.com.

About Polycarbin

Polycarbin partners with labs to recover and remanufacture single-use materials into lab products that support science—not landfills and incinerators. They offer brand-agnostic recycling programs for material streams like rigid lab plastics, PPE, and nitrile gloves. With an emphasis on evidence-based sustainability, Polycarbin provides labs with third-party verified impact data so labs can track and measure their progress with confidence. Find out more at polycarbin.com.

