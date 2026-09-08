PMV Pharmaceuticals Appoints Philip Herman as Chief Commercial Officer

Commercial leadership appointment supports launch preparation for rezatapopt

Company planning NDA submission for accelerated approval of rezatapopt in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer in first quarter of 2027

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule therapies targeting p53, today announced the appointment of Philip Herman as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Herman will lead the Company’s commercial strategy and launch preparation for rezatapopt, PMV Pharma’s first-in-class p53 reactivator. PMV Pharma anticipates submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for accelerated approval of rezatapopt in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer in the first quarter of 2027.

“Phil joins PMV at an important stage in our evolution, as we complete enrollment in the PYNNACLE clinical trial and prepare to submit an NDA for rezatapopt in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma. “His proven ability to build high-performing commercial organizations and successfully launch oncology therapies will be instrumental as we establish the foundation for a potential launch. His experience will be invaluable as we prepare to bring the first therapy targeting mutant p53 to patients.”

“I have spent my career launching oncology and rare disease therapies and reactivating mutant p53 has long been one of the most pursued goals in cancer drug development,” said Herman. “The data PMV Pharma has generated to date are compelling. I am honored to join the company at this stage to help build the commercial capabilities needed to bring rezatapopt to people living with cancer with a TP53 Y220C mutation who need it most."

Mr. Herman brings more than 24 years of experience building and scaling commercial organizations and launching innovative therapeutics. He previously served as Chief Commercial and Portfolio Development Officer at Repare Therapeutics, where he led global commercial strategy and portfolio prioritization across the company’s precision oncology pipeline. Before Repare, he was CCO at Y-mAbs Therapeutics, where he led the launch of DANYELZA® (naxitamab) in pediatric oncology and built the company’s commercial organization. Earlier in his career, Mr. Herman held commercial leadership roles at Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Dyax, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer across a variety of oncology and rare disease treatments. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize more than four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for rezatapopt, including the Company’s ability to obtain approval as a treatment option as a monotherapy, expectations regarding timing, enrollment status and success of the Phase 2 portion of the current clinical trial for rezatapopt and the timing of a filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) for platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities, including the successful filing of NDAs, and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operate as a clinical stage company, the potential for clinical trials of rezatapopt or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results, maintenance by the Company of ODD status and related benefits for rezatapopt, the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that a global pandemic, other public health emergencies or geopolitical tensions or conflicts may have on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2026, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts



Investors Contact:

Tim Smith

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:

Kathy Vincent

Greig Communications

kathy@greigcommunications.com